The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 4, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

RecordPtsPrv
1. Alabama (50)12-115354
2. Michigan (9)12-114802
3. Georgia12-114081
4. Cincinnati (3)13-014043
5. Notre Dame11-112806
6. Baylor11-212289
7. Ohio St.10-211777
8. Mississippi10-211018
9. Oklahoma St.11-210605
10. Utah10-392914
11. Michigan St.10-289511
12. BYU10-286612
13. Pittsburgh11-283817
14. Oklahoma10-280713
15. Oregon10-359410
16. Louisiana-Lafayette12-149020
17. Iowa10-344615
18. NC State9-340421
19. Clemson9-339522
20. Wake Forest10-339318
21. Houston11-235816
22. Arkansas8-427923
23. Texas A&M8-417124
24. UTSA12-1146-
25. Kentucky9-312925

Others receiving votes: Utah St. 109, Wisconsin 66, San Diego St. 63, Minnesota 38, Purdue 36, Appalachian St. 9, Army 7, Mississippi St. 4, Penn St. 4, Northeastern 1.

