The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Purdue (39)
|19-1
|1527
|3
|2. Alabama (23)
|17-2
|1511
|4
|3. Houston
|18-2
|1333
|1
|4. Tennessee
|16-3
|1298
|9
|5. Kansas St
|17-2
|1254
|13
|6. Arizona
|17-3
|1195
|11
|7. Virginia
|15-3
|1160
|10
|8. UCLA
|17-3
|1155
|5
|9. Kansas
|16-3
|1117
|2
|10. Texas
|16-3
|980
|7
|11. TCU
|15-4
|875
|14
|12. Iowa St.
|14-4
|817
|12
|13. Xavier
|16-4
|807
|8
|14. Gonzaga
|17-4
|784
|6
|15. Auburn
|16-3
|699
|16
|16. Marquette
|16-5
|600
|20
|17. Baylor
|14-5
|497
|21
|18. Coll of Charleston
|21-1
|445
|18
|19. UConn
|16-5
|372
|15
|20. Miami
|15-4
|328
|17
|21. FAU
|19-1
|271
|24
|22. Saint Mary's
|18-4
|254
|-
|23. Providence
|15-5
|194
|22
|24. Clemson
|16-4
|169
|19
|25. New Mexico
|18-2
|156
|-
Others receiving votes: Duke 102, Indiana 61, San Diego St. 57, Rutgers 31, Kent St. 24, North Carolina 12, Michigan St. 10, Arkansas 9, Illinois 9, Creighton 9, Missouri 8, Wisconsin 6, NC State 4, Kentucky 3, Boise St. 2, VCU 2, Wake Forest 1, Oral Roberts 1, Memphis 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.