The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 13, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Gonzaga (56)
|21-2
|1496
|2
|2. Auburn (4)
|23-2
|1413
|1
|3. Arizona
|22-2
|1370
|4
|4. Kentucky
|21-4
|1350
|5
|5. Purdue
|22-4
|1163
|3
|6. Kansas
|20-4
|1151
|8
|7. Baylor
|21-4
|1148
|10
|8. Providence
|21-2
|1093
|11
|9. Duke
|21-4
|1073
|7
|10. Villanova
|19-6
|911
|15
|11. Texas Tech
|19-6
|858
|9
|12. Illinois
|18-6
|778
|13
|13. UCLA
|17-5
|711
|12
|14. Houston
|20-4
|700
|6
|15. Wisconsin
|19-5
|631
|14
|16. Tennessee
|18-6
|595
|19
|17. Southern Cal
|21-4
|554
|21
|18. Ohio St.
|15-6
|503
|16
|19. Michigan St.
|18-6
|485
|17
|20. Texas
|18-7
|410
|20
|21. Murray St.
|24-2
|290
|23
|22. Wyoming
|21-3
|190
|-
|23. Arkansas
|19-6
|158
|-
|24. UConn
|17-7
|112
|24
|25. Alabama
|16-9
|80
|-
Others receiving votes: Marquette 77, Xavier 51, Colorado St. 29, Saint Mary's (Cal) 22, LSU 18, Iowa 17, Notre Dame 17, SMU 14, Rutgers 10, Virginia 4, South Dakota St. 3, Toledo 3, Miami 3, Boise St. 3, San Francisco 2, Belmont 2, Vermont 1, Wake Forest 1.