The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 5, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Purdue (61)
|8-0
|1525
|2
|2. Baylor
|8-0
|1421
|4
|3. Duke
|7-1
|1390
|1
|4. UCLA
|8-1
|1293
|5
|5. Gonzaga
|7-2
|1240
|3
|6. Villanova
|6-2
|1175
|6
|7. Texas
|6-1
|1101
|7
|8. Kansas
|6-1
|1068
|8
|9. Alabama
|7-1
|1029
|16
|10. Kentucky
|6-1
|972
|9
|11. Arizona
|7-0
|919
|11
|12. Arkansas
|8-0
|905
|10
|13. Tennessee
|6-1
|762
|13
|14. Houston
|7-1
|686
|15
|15. UConn
|8-1
|527
|17
|16. Southern Cal
|8-0
|510
|20
|17. Iowa St.
|8-0
|499
|19
|18. Auburn
|7-1
|419
|21
|19. Michigan St.
|7-2
|405
|22
|20. Florida
|6-1
|386
|14
|21. Ohio St.
|6-2
|370
|-
|22. Wisconsin
|7-1
|338
|23
|23. Seton Hall
|7-1
|177
|25
|24. BYU
|7-1
|157
|12
|25. LSU
|8-0
|135
|-
Others receiving votes: Colorado St. 90, Xavier 78, Illinois 71, North Carolina 55, St. Bonaventure 37, Oklahoma 29, Memphis 14, Iowa 12, Michigan 11, San Francisco 10, Loyola Chicago 4, Indiana 3, Texas Tech 2.