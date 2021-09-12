The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 11, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

RecordPtsPrv
1. Alabama (60)2-015721
2. Georgia (3)2-015142
3. Oklahoma2-014024
4. Oregon2-0135512
5. Iowa2-0126310
6. Clemson1-112466
7. Texas A&M2-012065
8. Cincinnati2-011497
9. Ohio St.1-110293
10. Penn St.2-0100511
11. Florida2-093513
12. Notre Dame2-09268
13. UCLA2-080416
14. Iowa St.1-15939
15. Virginia Tech2-059119
16. Coastal Carolina2-056217
17. Mississippi2-055020
18. Wisconsin1-149918
19. Arizona St.2-034123
20. Arkansas2-0277-
21. North Carolina1-126824
22. Auburn2-023325
23. BYU2-0213-
24. Miami1-117722
25. Michigan2-0163-

Others receiving votes: UCF 111, TCU 103, Liberty 52, Michigan St. 44, Southern Cal 39, Indiana 34, LSU 31, Kansas St. 30, Nevada 28, Oklahoma St. 27, Texas 23, Maryland 14, Pittsburgh 13, Kentucky 13, Stanford 10, Utah 9, Boston College 8, Arizona 6, Texas Tech 2, Fresno St. 2, Toledo 2, Army 1.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you