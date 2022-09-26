The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 25, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

RecordPtsPrv
1. Georgia (55)4-015651
2. Alabama (4)4-014872
3. Ohio St. (4)4-014833
4. Michigan4-013544
5. Clemson4-013115
6. Southern Cal4-012367
7. Kentucky4-011278
8. Tennessee4-0111911
9. Oklahoma St.3-010819
10. NC State4-092112
11. Penn St.4-087614
12. Utah3-176013
13. Oregon3-173515
14. Mississippi4-069116
15. Washington4-065718
16. Baylor3-155017
17. Texas A&M3-154323
18. Oklahoma3-15296
19. BYU3-148219
20. Arkansas3-145710
21. Minnesota4-0288-
22. Wake Forest3-126521
23. Florida St.4-0244-
24. Pittsburgh3-120924
25. Kansas St.3-1166-

Others receiving votes: Kansas 125, Cincinnati 60, Florida 56, Washington St. 31, Syracuse 22, Oregon St. 16, Texas Tech 11, LSU 7, James Madison 4, UCLA 3, Tulane 3, TCU 1.

