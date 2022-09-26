The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 25, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Georgia (55)
|4-0
|1565
|1
|2. Alabama (4)
|4-0
|1487
|2
|3. Ohio St. (4)
|4-0
|1483
|3
|4. Michigan
|4-0
|1354
|4
|5. Clemson
|4-0
|1311
|5
|6. Southern Cal
|4-0
|1236
|7
|7. Kentucky
|4-0
|1127
|8
|8. Tennessee
|4-0
|1119
|11
|9. Oklahoma St.
|3-0
|1081
|9
|10. NC State
|4-0
|921
|12
|11. Penn St.
|4-0
|876
|14
|12. Utah
|3-1
|760
|13
|13. Oregon
|3-1
|735
|15
|14. Mississippi
|4-0
|691
|16
|15. Washington
|4-0
|657
|18
|16. Baylor
|3-1
|550
|17
|17. Texas A&M
|3-1
|543
|23
|18. Oklahoma
|3-1
|529
|6
|19. BYU
|3-1
|482
|19
|20. Arkansas
|3-1
|457
|10
|21. Minnesota
|4-0
|288
|-
|22. Wake Forest
|3-1
|265
|21
|23. Florida St.
|4-0
|244
|-
|24. Pittsburgh
|3-1
|209
|24
|25. Kansas St.
|3-1
|166
|-
Others receiving votes: Kansas 125, Cincinnati 60, Florida 56, Washington St. 31, Syracuse 22, Oregon St. 16, Texas Tech 11, LSU 7, James Madison 4, UCLA 3, Tulane 3, TCU 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.