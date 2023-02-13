The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.

RecordPtsPrv
1. Alabama (38)22-315233
2. Houston (22)23-215032
3. Purdue (2)23-314081
4. UCLA21-413027
5. Kansas20-512839
6. Texas20-512145
7. Virginia19-412128
8. Arizona22-411394
9. Baylor19-6107214
10. Tennessee19-68966
11. Marquette20-681510
12. Kansas St19-679012
13. Gonzaga21-576116
14. Indiana18-771718
15. Miami20-569319
16. Xavier19-664213
17. Saint Mary's22-556715
18. Creighton17-851723
19. Iowa St.16-839611
20. UConn19-735821
21. San Diego St.20-527125
22. TCU17-820417
23. NC State20-614022
24. Providence18-713620
25. FAU24-2117-

Others receiving votes: Missouri 114, Northwestern 96, Illinois 84, Pittsburgh 82, Nevada 36, Oklahoma St. 23, Texas A&M 16, Oral Roberts 9, Iowa 5, Arkansas 4, Rutgers 2, Maryland 1, Coll of Charleston 1, Boise St. 1.

