The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 3, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

RecordPtsPrv
1. Georgia (62)13-015741
2. Michigan (1)13-015132
3. TCU12-114303
4. Ohio St.11-113985
5. Alabama10-212856
6. Tennessee10-212337
7. Utah10-3111012
8. Southern Cal11-210684
9. Penn St.10-210638
10. Clemson11-2104210
11. Kansas St.10-3103213
12. Washington10-29339
13. Florida St.9-370814
14. Tulane11-268118
15. Oregon9-367015
16. LSU9-466011
17. Oregon St.9-364416
18. UCLA9-357017
19. Notre Dame8-439419
20. South Carolina8-438220
21. Texas8-430521
22. UTSA11-222723
23. Troy11-2158-
24. Mississippi St.8-411925
25. NC State8-459-

Others receiving votes: North Carolina 39, UCF 36, Cincinnati 32, Mississippi 27, Fresno St. 25, South Alabama 17, Purdue 17, Illinois 11, Boise St. 6, Pittsburgh 4, Minnesota 2, James Madison 1.

