The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Houston (37)
|8-0
|1502
|1
|2. Texas (14)
|6-0
|1473
|2
|3. Virginia (3)
|7-0
|1416
|3
|4. Purdue (8)
|8-0
|1411
|5
|5. UConn
|9-0
|1295
|8
|6. Kansas
|8-1
|1131
|9
|7. Tennessee
|7-1
|1046
|13
|8. Alabama
|7-1
|1029
|11
|9. Arkansas
|7-1
|1021
|11
|10. Arizona
|7-1
|1013
|4
|11. Auburn
|8-0
|853
|15
|12. Baylor
|6-2
|841
|6
|13. Maryland
|8-0
|811
|22
|14. Indiana
|7-1
|759
|10
|15. Duke
|8-2
|745
|17
|16. Kentucky
|6-2
|596
|19
|17. Illinois
|6-2
|554
|16
|18. Gonzaga
|5-3
|517
|14
|19. UCLA
|7-2
|479
|21
|20. Iowa St.
|7-1
|376
|23
|21. Creighton
|6-3
|346
|7
|22. San Diego St.
|6-2
|265
|24
|23. Mississippi St.
|8-0
|187
|-
|24. TCU
|6-1
|113
|-
|25. Ohio St.
|6-2
|81
|25
Others receiving votes: Iowa 70, Coll of Charleston 54, Miami 29, Virginia Tech 27, Arizona St 20, Utah 16, Wisconsin 16, UNLV 14, Texas Tech 10, West Virginia 8, Marquette 7, Xavier 6, New Mexico 3, Michigan St. 3, Memphis 3, Missouri 2, North Carolina 1, Kansas St 1.
