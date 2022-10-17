The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' preseason 2022-23 college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last year's final ranking

RecordPtsPvs
1. North Carolina (47)0-01,532-
2. Gonzaga (12)0-01,4791
3. Houston (1)0-01,40415
4. Kentucky (2)0-01,3647
5. Kansas0-01,2003
5. Baylor0-01,2004
7. Duke0-01,1689
8. UCLA0-01,09311
9. Creighton0-01,060-
10. Arkansas0-01,02617
11. Tennessee0-08805
12. Texas0-084425
13. Indiana0-0745-
14. TCU0-0735-
15. Auburn0-06238
16. Villanova0-05786
17. Arizona0-05432
18. Virginia0-0462-
19. San Diego St.0-0394-
20. Alabama0-0281-
21. Oregon0-0260-
22. Michigan0-0229-
23. Illinois0-021519
24. Dayton0-0170-
25. Texas Tech0-012212

Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 112, UConn 101, Miami 66, Purdue 56, Saint Louis 36, Michigan St. 35, Florida St. 32, Xavier 29, Wyoming 25, Ohio St. 23, Iowa 13, Rutgers 4, Southern Cal 3, Florida 3, Toledo 1, UAB 1, Memphis 1, Virginia Tech 1, Notre Dame 1.

