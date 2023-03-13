The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.

RecordPtsPrv
1. Alabama (48)29-515084
2. Houston (9)31-314041
3. Purdue (3)29-513675
4. Kansas27-713033
5. Texas26-812767
6. Marquette28-612446
7. UCLA (1)29-512092
8. Arizona28-611558
9. Gonzaga28-510469
10. UConn25-885411
11. Baylor22-1077910
12. Duke26-876321
13. Xavier25-973815
14. Virginia25-771113
15. Kansas St23-970912
16. Miami25-758114
17. Texas A&M25-956218
18. San Diego St.27-655020
19. Saint Mary's26-742616
20. Tennessee23-1038117
21. Indiana22-1133219
22. TCU21-1225422
23. Missouri24-917125
24. Memphis26-8110-
25. FAU31-399-

Others receiving votes: Creighton 94, Oral Roberts 58, Kentucky 39, Iowa St. 32, VCU 26, Utah St. 15, Penn St. 11, Coll of Charleston 10, Kent St. 2, Northwestern 2, Drake 2, West Virginia 2.

