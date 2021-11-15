The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 14, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Gonzaga (55)
|2-0
|1517
|1
|2. UCLA (6)
|2-0
|1450
|2
|3. Kansas
|2-0
|1400
|3
|4. Michigan
|2-0
|1252
|6
|5. Villanova
|1-1
|1232
|4
|6. Purdue
|2-0
|1223
|7
|7. Duke
|3-0
|1143
|9
|8. Texas
|1-1
|1058
|5
|9. Baylor
|1-0
|1010
|8
|10. Illinois
|2-0
|920
|11
|11. Memphis
|2-0
|886
|12
|12. Oregon
|2-0
|802
|13
|13. Kentucky
|1-1
|773
|10
|14. Alabama
|2-0
|743
|14
|15. Houston
|2-0
|655
|15
|16. Arkansas
|2-0
|646
|16
|17. Tennessee
|2-0
|575
|18
|18. North Carolina
|2-0
|506
|19
|19. Ohio St.
|2-0
|438
|17
|20. Maryland
|3-0
|306
|21
|21. Auburn
|2-0
|286
|22
|22. St. Bonaventure
|2-0
|280
|23
|23. UConn
|2-0
|236
|24
|24. Florida
|2-0
|141
|-
|25. Southern Cal
|2-0
|63
|-
Others receiving votes: Virginia Tech 50, Indiana 35, Texas Tech 27, BYU 26, Michigan St. 18, Arizona 15, Florida St. 15, Colorado St. 15, Iowa 13, Xavier 12, Syracuse 12, Oklahoma St. 10, Seton Hall 7, Rutgers 7, Mississippi St. 6, St. John's 4, Drake 3, LSU 3, Furman 2, Virginia 2, Ohio 1, Loyola Chicago 1.