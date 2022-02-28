The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 27, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Gonzaga (46)
|24-3
|1504
|1
|2. Arizona
|25-3
|1360
|2
|3. Baylor (4)
|24-5
|1342
|10
|4. Duke (11)
|25-4
|1306
|7
|5. Auburn
|25-4
|1268
|3
|6. Kansas
|23-5
|1224
|5
|7. Kentucky
|23-6
|1215
|6
|8. Purdue
|24-5
|1129
|4
|9. Providence
|24-3
|1021
|11
|10. Wisconsin
|23-5
|865
|13
|11. Villanova
|21-7
|861
|8
|12. Texas Tech
|22-7
|850
|9
|13. Tennessee
|21-7
|770
|17
|14. Houston
|24-4
|759
|14
|14. Arkansas
|23-6
|759
|18
|16. Southern Cal
|25-4
|557
|16
|17. UCLA
|21-6
|498
|12
|18. UConn
|21-7
|480
|21
|19. Saint Mary's (Cal)
|24-6
|449
|23
|20. Illinois
|20-8
|383
|15
|21. Texas
|21-8
|364
|20
|22. Murray St.
|28-2
|333
|19
|23. Ohio St.
|18-8
|191
|22
|24. Iowa
|20-8
|99
|25
|25. Alabama
|19-10
|90
|24
Others receiving votes: Boise St. 56, Davidson 20, Colorado St. 19, South Dakota St. 12, Notre Dame 9, LSU 7, Michigan St. 6, San Diego St. 5, Marquette 4, Iowa St. 4, North Texas 3, Vermont 2, N Iowa 1.