The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 23, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Auburn (45)
|18-1
|1504
|2
|2. Gonzaga (15)
|15-2
|1475
|1
|3. Arizona (1)
|16-1
|1381
|3
|4. Baylor
|17-2
|1335
|5
|5. Kansas
|16-2
|1281
|7
|6. Purdue
|16-3
|1119
|4
|7. Houston
|17-2
|1116
|10
|7. UCLA
|13-2
|1116
|9
|9. Duke
|15-3
|1017
|6
|10. Michigan St.
|15-3
|979
|14
|11. Wisconsin
|15-3
|894
|8
|12. Kentucky
|15-4
|822
|12
|13. Texas Tech
|15-4
|766
|18
|14. Villanova
|14-5
|713
|11
|15. Southern Cal
|16-2
|711
|16
|16. Ohio St.
|12-4
|584
|19
|17. Providence
|16-2
|542
|21
|18. Tennessee
|13-5
|419
|24
|19. LSU
|15-4
|399
|13
|20. UConn
|13-4
|284
|25
|21. Xavier
|14-4
|269
|20
|22. Marquette
|14-6
|177
|-
|23. Iowa St.
|14-5
|167
|15
|24. Illinois
|13-5
|155
|17
|25. Davidson
|16-2
|132
|-
Others receiving votes: BYU 120, Alabama 77, Texas 61, Colorado St. 57, Florida St. 50, Loyola Chicago 21, Oregon 19, Wake Forest 12, Indiana 10, Murray St. 10, Iowa 8, TCU 6, Miami 4, Florida 3, Boise St. 3, Saint Mary's (Cal) 3, Wyoming 2, Iona 1, Seton Hall 1.