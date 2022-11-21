The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. North Carolina (47)
|4-0
|1541
|1
|2. Houston (9)
|4-0
|1499
|3
|3. Kansas (1)
|4-0
|1396
|6
|4. Texas (5)
|3-0
|1377
|11
|5. Virginia (1)
|4-0
|1279
|16
|6. Gonzaga
|3-1
|1273
|2
|7. Baylor
|4-1
|1102
|5
|8. Duke
|3-1
|1057
|7
|9. Arkansas
|3-0
|1038
|9
|10. Creighton
|4-0
|1004
|10
|11. Indiana
|4-0
|932
|12
|12. Michigan St.
|3-1
|825
|-
|13. Auburn
|4-0
|737
|13
|14. Arizona
|3-0
|725
|14
|15. Kentucky
|3-2
|685
|4
|16. Illinois
|4-1
|673
|19
|17. San Diego St.
|3-0
|601
|17
|18. Alabama
|4-0
|510
|18
|19. UCLA
|3-2
|506
|8
|20. UConn
|5-0
|298
|25
|21. Texas Tech
|3-0
|275
|23
|22. Tennessee
|2-1
|238
|22
|23. Maryland
|5-0
|223
|-
|24. Purdue
|3-0
|215
|-
|25. Iowa
|3-0
|132
|-
Others receiving votes: TCU 82, Saint Mary's (Cal) 59, Ohio St. 56, Michigan 24, Xavier 22, Coll of Charleston 17, Toledo 16, Miami 10, Dayton 9, Villanova 7, Saint Louis 5, UNLV 5, Arizona St 5, Virginia Tech 5, Oregon 4, West Virginia 3, Texas A&M 2, Penn St. 1, Utah St. 1, Mississippi St. 1.
