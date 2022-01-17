The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 16, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

RecordPtsPrv
1. Gonzaga (25)14-214862
2. Auburn (36)16-114824
3. Arizona14-113206
4. Purdue14-212557
5. Baylor15-212381
6. Duke14-212058
7. Kansas14-211929
8. Wisconsin14-2105613
9. UCLA11-210413
10. Houston15-2103611
11. Villanova13-490814
12. Kentucky14-380418
13. LSU15-273812
14. Michigan St.14-368110
15. Iowa St.14-366515
16. Southern Cal14-26185
17. Illinois13-352125
18. Texas Tech13-450919
19. Ohio St.11-446516
20. Xavier13-342717
21. Providence14-235023
22. Loyola Chicago13-2193-
23. Texas13-418521
24. Tennessee11-59822
25. UConn11-473-

Others receiving votes: Iowa 56, BYU 50, Davidson 34, Alabama 26, San Diego St. 25, Miami 21, Oregon 15, West Virginia 14, Colorado St. 13, Texas A&M 10, Oklahoma 7, TCU 4, North Carolina 2, Indiana 2.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you