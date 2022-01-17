The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 16, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Gonzaga (25)
|14-2
|1486
|2
|2. Auburn (36)
|16-1
|1482
|4
|3. Arizona
|14-1
|1320
|6
|4. Purdue
|14-2
|1255
|7
|5. Baylor
|15-2
|1238
|1
|6. Duke
|14-2
|1205
|8
|7. Kansas
|14-2
|1192
|9
|8. Wisconsin
|14-2
|1056
|13
|9. UCLA
|11-2
|1041
|3
|10. Houston
|15-2
|1036
|11
|11. Villanova
|13-4
|908
|14
|12. Kentucky
|14-3
|804
|18
|13. LSU
|15-2
|738
|12
|14. Michigan St.
|14-3
|681
|10
|15. Iowa St.
|14-3
|665
|15
|16. Southern Cal
|14-2
|618
|5
|17. Illinois
|13-3
|521
|25
|18. Texas Tech
|13-4
|509
|19
|19. Ohio St.
|11-4
|465
|16
|20. Xavier
|13-3
|427
|17
|21. Providence
|14-2
|350
|23
|22. Loyola Chicago
|13-2
|193
|-
|23. Texas
|13-4
|185
|21
|24. Tennessee
|11-5
|98
|22
|25. UConn
|11-4
|73
|-
Others receiving votes: Iowa 56, BYU 50, Davidson 34, Alabama 26, San Diego St. 25, Miami 21, Oregon 15, West Virginia 14, Colorado St. 13, Texas A&M 10, Oklahoma 7, TCU 4, North Carolina 2, Indiana 2.