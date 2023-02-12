No. 1 Purdue (23-3) beat Iowa 87-73; lost to Northwestern 64-58.
No. 2 Houston (23-2) beat Tulsa 80-42.
No. 3 Alabama (22-3) beat Florida 97-69; beat Auburn 77-69.
No. 4 Arizona (22-4) beat California 85-62; lost to Stanford 88-79.
No. 5 Texas (20-5) lost to No. 9 Kansas 88-80; beat West Virginia 94-60.
No. 6 Tennessee (19-6) lost to Vanderbilt 66-65; lost to Missouri 86-85.
No. 7 UCLA (21-4) beat Oregon St. 62-47; beat Oregon 70-63.
No. 8 Virginia (19-4) beat No. 22 NC State 63-50; beat Duke 69-62, OT.
No. 9 Kansas (20-5) beat No. 5 Texas 88-80; beat Oklahoma 78-55.
No. 10 Marquette (20-6) lost to No. 21 UConn 87-72; beat Georgetown 89-75.
No. 11 Iowa St. (16-8) lost to West Virginia 76-71; lost to Oklahoma St. 64-56.
No. 12 Kansas St. (19-6) beat No. 17 TCU 82-61; lost to Texas Tech 71-63.
No. 13 Xavier (19-6) lost to Butler 69-67.
No. 14 Baylor (19-6) beat Oklahoma 82-72; beat No. 17 TCU 72-68.
No. 15 Saint Mary's (Cal) (22-5) lost to Loyola Marymount 78-74, OT; beat Portland 81-64.
No. 16 Gonzaga (21-5) beat San Francisco 99-81; beat BYU 88-81.
No. 17 TCU (17-8) lost to No. 12 Kansas St. 82-61; lost to No. 14 Baylor 72-68.
No. 18 Indiana (18-7) beat No. 24 Rutgers 66-60; beat Michigan 62-61.
No. 19 Miami (20-5) beat Duke 81-59; beat Louisville 93-85.
No. 20 Providence (18-7) beat Georgetown 74-62; lost to St. John's 73-68.
No. 21 UConn (19-7) beat No. 10 Marquette 87-72; lost to No. 23 Creighton 56-53.
No. 22 NC State (20-6) lost to No. 8 Virginia 63-50; beat Boston College 92-62.
No. 23 Creighton (17-8) beat Seton Hall 75-62; beat No. 21 UConn 56-53.
No. 24 Rutgers (16-9) lost to No. 18 Indiana 66-60; lost to Illinois 69-60.
No. 25 San Diego St. (20-5) beat Utah St. 63-61; beat UNLV 82-71.
