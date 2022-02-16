Thursday
Women
Alpine Combined
Downhill
1. Isabella Wright, United States.
2. Greta Small, Australia.
3. Katharina Huber, Austria.
4. Nevena Ignjatovic, Serbia.
5. Ester Ledecka, Czech Republic.
6. Nicol Delago, Italy.
7. Michelle Gisin, Switzerland.
8. Keely Cashman, United States.
9. Mikaela Shiffrin, United States.
10. Christine Scheyer, Austria.
11. Ramona Siebenhofer, Austria.
12. Romane Miradoli, France.
13. Elena Curtoni, Italy.
14. Roni Remme, Canada.
15. Marta Bassino, Italy.
16. Federica Brignone, Italy.
17. Laura Gauche, France.
18. Priska Nufer, Switzerland.
19. Marusa Ferk Saioni, Slovenia.
20. Wendy Holdener, Switzerland.
21. Elvedina Muzaferija, Bosnia and Herzegovina.
22. Julia Pleshkova, ROC.
23. Cande Moreno, Andorra.
24. Kong Fanying, China.
25. Tricia Mangan, United States.
26. Tereza Nova, Czech Republic.