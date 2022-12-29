MIDWEST

UMass 4, Lindenwood (Mo.) 1

UConn 2, Lake Superior St. 1, OT

Bowling Green 3, RPI 1

Clarkson 3, Wisconsin 1

EAST

Sacred Heart 4, Mercyhurst 3, OT

Cornell 8, American International 4

