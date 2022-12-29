Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 54F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: December 30, 2022 @ 12:14 am
UMass 4, Lindenwood (Mo.) 1
UConn 2, Lake Superior St. 1, OT
Bowling Green 3, RPI 1
Clarkson 3, Wisconsin 1
Sacred Heart 4, Mercyhurst 3, OT
Cornell 8, American International 4
