AMERICAN LEAGUE

Baltimore10043020010152
Boston1001020329111

Gibson, Akin (6), C.Pérez (7), Baker (8), Gillaspie (8), Bautista (9) and Rutschman; Kluber, Z.Kelly (4), Brasier (5), Ort (6), Winckowski (8), Martin (9) and McGuire, Wong. W_Gibson 1-0. L_Kluber 0-1. Sv_Bautista (1). HRs_Baltimore, Rutschman (1), R.Urías (1).

Detroit000000000060
Tampa Bay00100201x460

Rodriguez, Foley (6), Shreve (7), Englert (8) and Haase; McClanahan, Poche (7), Adam (8), Fairbanks (9) and Bethancourt. W_McClanahan 1-0. L_Rodriguez 0-1. HRs_Tampa Bay, Siri (1), Franco (1).

Minnesota0000020002100
Kansas City000000000021

P.López, Thielbar (6), J.López (7), Jax (8), J.Duran (9) and Vázquez; Greinke, A.Garrett (6), Coleman (7), Cuas (8), C.Hernández (9) and Perez. W_P.López 1-0. L_Greinke 0-1. Sv_J.Duran (1).

INTERLEAGUE

San Francisco000000000040
New York10020020x580

Webb, Brebbia (7), Ty.Rogers (8) and R.Pérez, Bart; Cole, W.Peralta (7), Loáisiga (7), Marinaccio (8) and Trevino. W_Cole 1-0. L_Webb 0-1. HRs_New York, Judge (1), Torres (1).

Philadelphia0221101007120
Texas00092000x11100

Nola, Soto (4), Brogdon (4), Vasquez (5), Bellatti (7), Strahm (8) and Realmuto; deGrom, Ragans (4), Burke (5), J.Hernández (7), Leclerc (9) and Heim. W_Ragans 1-0. L_Soto 0-1. HRs_Philadelphia, Bohm (1). Texas, Grossman (1), B.Miller (1).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Atlanta0301000037122
Washington010010000283

Fried, Luetge (4), Chavez (5), Lee (6), McHugh (7), Minter (9) and Murphy; Corbin, E.Ramírez (4), M.Thompson (6), Harvey (8), Finnegan (9) and Ruiz. W_Luetge 1-0. L_Corbin 0-1.

Milwaukee000000000041
Chicago00400000x461

Burnes, Strzelecki (6), Varland (7), Guerra (8) and W.Contreras; Stroman, K.Thompson (7), Boxberger (8), Fulmer (9) and Gomes. W_Stroman 1-0. L_Burnes 0-1.

Pittsburgh001300010560
Cincinnati100120000480

M.Keller, Moreta (5), Zastryzny (6), Holderman (8), Bednar (9) and Hedges; H.Greene, F.Cruz (4), Young (4), Law (6), B.Farmer (8), Gibaut (9) and Stephenson. W_Zastryzny 1-0. L_B.Farmer 0-1. Sv_Bednar (1). HRs_Pittsburgh, O.Cruz (1). Cincinnati, Steer (1).

New York001002200580
Miami000003000351

Scherzer, Dr.Smith (7), B.Raley (8), Robertson (9) and Narváez; Alcantara, Nardi (6), Scott (7), Chargois (7), Brazoban (8) and Stallings. W_Scherzer 1-0. L_Scott 0-1. Sv_Robertson (1). HRs_Miami, Cooper (1).

