AMERICAN LEAGUE
|New York
|000
|010
|001
|—
|2
|5
|0
|Houston
|110
|000
|001
|—
|3
|10
|0
Montgomery, A.Abreu (7), King (9) and Trevino, Higashioka; Javier, Maton (6), Stanek (7), Montero (8), Neris (9) and Lee. W_Neris 3-3. L_King 6-3. HRs_New York, LeMahieu (9).
INTERLEAGUE
|Texas
|003
|020
|012
|—
|8
|11
|0
|Miami
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|7
|0
Gray, Moore (7), Bush (8), Santana (9) and Heim; López, Pop (6), Nance (7), Scott (9) and Stallings. W_Gray 7-4. L_López 6-5. HRs_Texas, Ad.García (16).
