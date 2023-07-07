AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Oakland
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|4
|1
|Detroit
|202
|211
|100
|—
|9
|13
|1
Harris, R.Garcia (5), Lovelady (7), J.Peterson (8) and Piña, Langeliers; Lorenzen, Holton (6), B.White (8), Shreve (9) and Haase. W_Lorenzen 3-6. L_Harris 2-3. HRs_Detroit, Marisnick (2).
|Toronto
|000
|000
|000
|06
|—
|6
|8
|1
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000
|02
|—
|2
|4
|0
(11 innings)
Berríos, Richards (8), Romano (10), Hatch (11), Y.García (11) and Kirk; Lynn, Santos (8), Graveman (9), López (10), Bummer (11), Shaw (11) and Grandal. W_Romano 4-4. L_Bummer 3-2. Sv_Y.García (1).
|Baltimore
|107
|500
|010
|—
|14
|20
|1
|New York
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
|6
|0
Bradish, Vespi (7), Bazardo (9) and Rutschman, McCann; Severino, A.Abreu (3), D.García (4), Marinaccio (7), W.Peralta (8), Kiner-Falefa (9) and Trevino. W_Bradish 5-4. L_Severino 1-4. HRs_Baltimore, Henderson (13).
|Texas
|010
|220
|001
|—
|6
|12
|2
|Boston
|102
|001
|60x
|—
|10
|13
|1
Eovaldi, Burke (6), Sborz (6), G.Anderson (7), J.King (7), Leclerc (7) and Heim; K.Crawford, Jacques (5), Walter (6), Winckowski (7), Garza (9), Martin (9) and C.Wong. W_Winckowski 3-1. L_Sborz 4-4. HRs_Texas, Seager (11).
|Kansas City
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
|6
|1
|Cleveland
|010
|004
|01x
|—
|6
|11
|1
Lyles, A.Garrett (6), Snider (6), Cuas (7), Barlow (8) and Perez; Bibee, Morgan (6), E.De Los Santos (7), Stephan (8), Sandlin (9) and B.Naylor. W_Morgan 4-1. L_A.Garrett 0-1. HRs_Cleveland, Giménez (7), J.Ramírez (14), J.Naylor (11).
|Seattle
|021
|000
|101
|—
|5
|6
|0
|Houston
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|7
|0
Kirby, Brash (7), Muñoz (8), Topa (9) and Raleigh; R.Blanco, S.Martinez (7), Montero (8) and Maldonado, Y.Diaz. W_Kirby 8-7. L_R.Blanco 2-1. HRs_Seattle, E.Suárez (11), J.Crawford (8).
|Toronto
|010
|111
|100
|—
|5
|16
|0
|Chicago
|003
|010
|000
|—
|4
|9
|0
Kikuchi, Jackson (6), Mayza (7), Pearson (8) and D.Jansen; Scholtens, Shaw (5), Padilla (7), Lambert (8) and Zavala. W_Jackson 1-0. L_Padilla 0-1. Sv_Pearson (1). HRs_Toronto, Merrifield (4), M.Chapman (12). Chicago, Jiménez (12).
INTERLEAGUE
|Philadelphia
|000
|010
|000
|02
|—
|3
|6
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|010
|000
|00
|—
|1
|4
|1
(11 innings)
C.Sánchez, Y.Marte (7), Alvarado (8), Kimbrel (9), Strahm (10) and Stubbs; Armstrong, R.Stephenson (4), Diekman (5), K.Kelly (6), Adam (8), Fairbanks (9), Poche (10), R.Thompson (11) and Bethancourt. W_Strahm 5-3. L_R.Thompson 1-2. HRs_Philadelphia, Hall (1). Tampa Bay, Paredes (15).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Cincinnati
|001
|001
|010
|2
|—
|5
|6
|0
|Washington
|000
|020
|100
|1
|—
|4
|8
|0
(10 innings)
Williamson, Farmer (4), Gibaut (5), Duarte (7), Sims (8), Santillan (9), Alex.Díaz (10) and Maile, Casali, T.Stephenson; Gore, M.Thompson (2), Weems (5), Ferrer (6), Finnegan (8), Harvey (9), C.Abbott (10) and R.Adams. W_Santillan 1-0. L_Harvey 3-4. Sv_Alex.Díaz (25). HRs_Cincinnati, Senzel (7). Washington, Call (4).
|Chicago
|010
|002
|020
|—
|5
|8
|1
|Milwaukee
|000
|040
|11x
|—
|6
|6
|2
Stroman, Palencia (6), Leiter Jr. (7), Fulmer (8) and Gomes; F.Peralta, Wilson (6), Peguero (7), J.Mejía (8), Payamps (9) and Caratini. W_J.Mejía 1-0. L_Fulmer 0-5. Sv_Payamps (3). HRs_Chicago, Bellinger (8), Gomes (8). Milwaukee, Yelich (11), Caratini (5).
|St. Louis
|000
|001
|110
|—
|3
|7
|0
|Miami
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|9
|0
Flaherty, Stratton (7), Gallegos (8), J.Hicks (9) and Wills.Contreras; E.Pérez, Floro (7), Soriano (8), Lindgren (9) and Fortes. W_Flaherty 6-5. L_E.Pérez 5-3. Sv_J.Hicks (6). HRs_St. Louis, Arenado (17).
|New York
|205
|011
|000
|—
|9
|17
|0
|Arizona
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|4
|0
Carrasco, Gott (9) and Alvarez, Narváez; R.Nelson, Jameson (4), J.Ruiz (7), A.Adams (8), C.Kelly (9) and Moreno. W_Carrasco 3-3. L_R.Nelson 5-5. HRs_New York, Alonso (26), Alvarez (16), Lindor (18).
|Pittsburgh
|020
|000
|000
|—
|2
|4
|0
|Los Angeles
|200
|002
|10x
|—
|5
|7
|0
Oviedo, A.Perdomo (7), Y.De Los Santos (8) and Delay, Hedges; J.Urías, N.Robertson (7), Graterol (8), Vesia (9) and Barnes. W_J.Urías 6-5. L_Oviedo 3-10. Sv_Vesia (1). HRs_Los Angeles, F.Freeman (15), Muncy (20).
