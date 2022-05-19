AMERICAN LEAGUE
|New York
|200
|102
|001
|—
|6
|10
|2
|Baltimore
|021
|003
|003
|—
|9
|11
|1
Montgomery, Castro (6), Green (6), Loáisiga (6), Peralta (7), Luetge (9) and Higashioka, Trevino; Zimmermann, Baker (6), Tate (7), Krehbiel (8), J.López (8), Bautista (9) and Chirinos. W_Bautista 1-1. L_Luetge 1-1. HRs_New York, Stanton (11). Baltimore, Chirinos (1), Santander (7).
|Chicago
|001
|201
|120
|—
|7
|14
|0
|Kansas City
|211
|000
|000
|—
|4
|11
|0
Velasquez, Sousa (6), Kelly (7), Graveman (8), Hendriks (9) and McGuire, Grandal; Hernández, Bolaños (4), Speier (7), Coleman (7), Garrett (9) and Rivero. W_Sousa 2-0. L_Speier 0-1. Sv_Hendriks (12). HRs_Chicago, Robert (6). Kansas City, Dozier (4).
INTERLEAGUE
|Cincinnati
|000
|010
|030
|—
|4
|8
|0
|Cleveland
|010
|000
|010
|—
|2
|3
|1
Mahle, Cessa (7), A.Díaz (8), Santillan (8) and Stephenson; Quantrill, Stephan (8), Morgan (8) and Hedges. W_Cessa 2-0. L_Stephan 2-1. Sv_Santillan (2). HRs_Cincinnati, Naquin (4).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|San Diego
|000
|200
|000
|—
|2
|10
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|8
|0
Darvish, Lu.García (8), Rogers (8) and Au.Nola; Gibson, Domínguez (6), Hand (7), Bellatti (8), Brogdon (9) and Stubbs. W_Darvish 4-1. L_Gibson 3-2. Sv_Rogers (15).
|St. Louis
|011
|010
|101
|1
|—
|6
|13
|0
|New York
|200
|030
|000
|2
|—
|7
|11
|2
(10 innings)
Hudson, Wittgren (5), Pallante (6), Cabrera (8), Helsley (9), Gallegos (10) and Knizner, Molina; Bassitt, Dr.Smith (7), E.Díaz (9), Holderman (10) and Nido. W_Holderman 1-0. L_Gallegos 0-2. HRs_St. Louis, Yepez (3), Goldschmidt (6). New York, Alonso (10).
