AMERICAN LEAGUE

Los Angeles000000010170
New York20112000x6130

Ohtani, Quijada (4), Diaz (5) and Stassi; Cortes, Schmidt (8), Wa.Peralta (8) and Trevino. W_Cortes 5-1. L_Ohtani 3-4. Sv_Wa.Peralta (1). HRs_New York, Carpenter (3), Torres (10), Judge (19), LeMahieu (4).

Minnesota001100000250
Detroit10000002x351

Archer, Duran (6), Pagán (8) and G.Sánchez; Faedo, Chafin (6), Foley (6), Lange (8), G.Soto (9) and Haase. W_Lange 3-1. L_Pagán 1-2. Sv_G.Soto (10). HRs_Detroit, Cameron (1).

Tampa Bay012000000390
Texas000001000160

Kluber, Adam (7), Raley (7), Armstrong (8), Feyereisen (8), Thompson (9) and Zunino; Hearn, G.Richards (5), Burke (7), Martin (9) and Heim. W_Kluber 2-2. L_Hearn 3-4. Sv_Thompson (3). HRs_Texas, Semien (2).

Chicago000000030371
Toronto00101204x8120

Cueto, Banks (7), R.López (8), Bummer (8), Lambert (8) and Grandal; Manoah, Cimber (8), Thornton (9) and Kirk. W_Manoah 6-1. L_Cueto 0-2. HRs_Toronto, T.Hernández (3).

Los Angeles000000010120
New York00000002x270

Detmers, Herget (5), Loup (6), Tepera (7), Ortega (8), Bradley (8) and Suzuki; Taillon, Holmes (9) and Higashioka, Trevino. W_Taillon 6-1. L_Ortega 1-2. Sv_Holmes (7).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Washington000000100151
Cincinnati30000050x8100

Adon, E.Ramírez (6), J.Rogers (7), Espino (8) and K.Ruiz; Ashcraft, Warren (8), Kuhnel (9) and Garcia. W_Ashcraft 2-0. L_Adon 1-9. HRs_Washington, Bell (5). Cincinnati, Votto (3), Reynolds (1), Farmer (5).

San Francisco000000000031
Miami01000200x370

Wood, Doval (6), Long (7) and Bart; Alcantara, Okert (8), Scott (9) and Stallings. W_Alcantara 6-2. L_Wood 3-5. Sv_Scott (2).

