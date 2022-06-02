AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|010
|—
|1
|7
|0
|New York
|201
|120
|00x
|—
|6
|13
|0
Ohtani, Quijada (4), Diaz (5) and Stassi; Cortes, Schmidt (8), Wa.Peralta (8) and Trevino. W_Cortes 5-1. L_Ohtani 3-4. Sv_Wa.Peralta (1). HRs_New York, Carpenter (3), Torres (10), Judge (19), LeMahieu (4).
|Minnesota
|001
|100
|000
|—
|2
|5
|0
|Detroit
|100
|000
|02x
|—
|3
|5
|1
Archer, Duran (6), Pagán (8) and G.Sánchez; Faedo, Chafin (6), Foley (6), Lange (8), G.Soto (9) and Haase. W_Lange 3-1. L_Pagán 1-2. Sv_G.Soto (10). HRs_Detroit, Cameron (1).
|Tampa Bay
|012
|000
|000
|—
|3
|9
|0
|Texas
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|6
|0
Kluber, Adam (7), Raley (7), Armstrong (8), Feyereisen (8), Thompson (9) and Zunino; Hearn, G.Richards (5), Burke (7), Martin (9) and Heim. W_Kluber 2-2. L_Hearn 3-4. Sv_Thompson (3). HRs_Texas, Semien (2).
|Chicago
|000
|000
|030
|—
|3
|7
|1
|Toronto
|001
|012
|04x
|—
|8
|12
|0
Cueto, Banks (7), R.López (8), Bummer (8), Lambert (8) and Grandal; Manoah, Cimber (8), Thornton (9) and Kirk. W_Manoah 6-1. L_Cueto 0-2. HRs_Toronto, T.Hernández (3).
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|010
|—
|1
|2
|0
|New York
|000
|000
|02x
|—
|2
|7
|0
Detmers, Herget (5), Loup (6), Tepera (7), Ortega (8), Bradley (8) and Suzuki; Taillon, Holmes (9) and Higashioka, Trevino. W_Taillon 6-1. L_Ortega 1-2. Sv_Holmes (7).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Washington
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|5
|1
|Cincinnati
|300
|000
|50x
|—
|8
|10
|0
Adon, E.Ramírez (6), J.Rogers (7), Espino (8) and K.Ruiz; Ashcraft, Warren (8), Kuhnel (9) and Garcia. W_Ashcraft 2-0. L_Adon 1-9. HRs_Washington, Bell (5). Cincinnati, Votto (3), Reynolds (1), Farmer (5).
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|3
|1
|Miami
|010
|002
|00x
|—
|3
|7
|0
Wood, Doval (6), Long (7) and Bart; Alcantara, Okert (8), Scott (9) and Stallings. W_Alcantara 6-2. L_Wood 3-5. Sv_Scott (2).
