AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Cleveland
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|7
|1
|Kansas City
|000
|010
|02x
|—
|3
|5
|0
Bieber, Shaw (5), McKenzie (6) and Hedges; Greinke, Brentz (6), Staumont (7), Barlow (8) and Perez. W_Barlow 1-0. L_McKenzie 0-1.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Milwaukee
|000
|100
|210
|—
|4
|10
|0
|Chicago
|000
|030
|20x
|—
|5
|8
|0
Burnes, Ashby (6), Cousins (7) and Narváez, Caratini; Hendricks, Norris (6), Martin (7), Wick (8), Givens (8), Robertson (9) and Contreras. W_Martin 1-0. L_Ashby 0-1. Sv_Robertson (1). HRs_Chicago, Hoerner (1).
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|6
|2
|St. Louis
|130
|001
|04x
|—
|9
|8
|0
Brubaker, Crowe (4), Underwood Jr. (6), Hembree (6), Stratton (7), Fletcher (8) and Pérez; Wainwright, Wittgren (7), Cabrera (8), Helsley (9) and Molina. W_Wainwright 1-0. L_Brubaker 0-1. HRs_St. Louis, O'Neill (1), Edman (1), Arenado (1).
