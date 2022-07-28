AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|4
|0
|Baltimore
|001
|000
|02x
|—
|3
|6
|0
Yarbrough, Armstrong (7) and Pinto; Lyles, Pérez (6), Baker (8), Bautista (8) and Chirinos. W_Lyles 7-8. L_Yarbrough 0-6. Sv_Bautista (3). HRs_Baltimore, Mancini (10).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Miami
|002
|100
|103
|—
|7
|10
|0
|Cincinnati
|100
|211
|001
|—
|6
|11
|0
Castano, Brigham (1), Bleier (4), Okert (5), Bass (7), Pop (8), Scott (9) and Stallings, Fortes; Ashcraft, A.Díaz (7), Strickland (9), B.Farmer (9) and Kolozsvary. W_Pop 2-0. L_Strickland 2-3. Sv_Scott (14). HRs_Miami, Aguilar (12), Sánchez (12). Cincinnati, Naquin (7).
