AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tampa Bay000000000040
Baltimore00100002x360

Yarbrough, Armstrong (7) and Pinto; Lyles, Pérez (6), Baker (8), Bautista (8) and Chirinos. W_Lyles 7-8. L_Yarbrough 0-6. Sv_Bautista (3). HRs_Baltimore, Mancini (10).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Miami0021001037100
Cincinnati1002110016110

Castano, Brigham (1), Bleier (4), Okert (5), Bass (7), Pop (8), Scott (9) and Stallings, Fortes; Ashcraft, A.Díaz (7), Strickland (9), B.Farmer (9) and Kolozsvary. W_Pop 2-0. L_Strickland 2-3. Sv_Scott (14). HRs_Miami, Aguilar (12), Sánchez (12). Cincinnati, Naquin (7).

