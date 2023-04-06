AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Boston
|001
|104
|000
|—
|6
|7
|1
|Detroit
|021
|000
|000
|—
|3
|6
|0
Sale, Schreiber (6), Martin (7), Brasier (8), K.Jansen (9) and McGuire; Turnbull, Cisnero (6), Englert (8), Lange (9) and Rogers. W_Sale 1-0. L_Turnbull 0-2. Sv_K.Jansen (1). HRs_Boston, Devers (2), Duvall (3). Detroit, Rogers (2).
|Toronto
|210
|110
|100
|—
|6
|11
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|030
|—
|3
|8
|0
Gausman, Bass (7), Richards (8), Mayza (8), García (8), Cimber (9) and D.Jansen; Lyles, Garrett (6), Cuas (7), Barlow (9) and Melendez. W_Gausman 1-1. L_Lyles 0-2. Sv_Cimber (1). HRs_Toronto, Biggio (1), Guerrero Jr. (2). Kansas City, Witt Jr. (1).
