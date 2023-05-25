AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Toronto
|100
|000
|002
|—
|3
|8
|1
|Tampa Bay
|212
|000
|10x
|—
|6
|5
|1
Manoah, Richards (4), Cimber (7), Mayza (8) and Kirk; Eflin, Faucher (8), Diekman (9), Poche (9) and Mejía. W_Eflin 7-1. L_Manoah 1-5. Sv_Poche (1).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|020
|—
|2
|6
|1
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
|7
|0
Mikolas, VerHagen (8), Gallegos (8) and Knizner; Weaver, Sims (7), Busenitz (9) and Maile. W_Mikolas 3-1. L_Sims 1-1. Sv_Gallegos (5).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.