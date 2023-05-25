AMERICAN LEAGUE

Toronto100000002381
Tampa Bay21200010x651

Manoah, Richards (4), Cimber (7), Mayza (8) and Kirk; Eflin, Faucher (8), Diekman (9), Poche (9) and Mejía. W_Eflin 7-1. L_Manoah 1-5. Sv_Poche (1).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

St. Louis000000020261
Cincinnati000000001170

Mikolas, VerHagen (8), Gallegos (8) and Knizner; Weaver, Sims (7), Busenitz (9) and Maile. W_Mikolas 3-1. L_Sims 1-1. Sv_Gallegos (5).

