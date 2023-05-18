AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Los Angeles
|102
|001
|020
|—
|6
|13
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|030
|200
|—
|5
|10
|0
Ty.Anderson, Wantz (6), Devenski (7), Moore (8), Estévez (9) and Wallach, Thaiss; Wells, Baumann (6), C.Pérez (6), Baker (7), Voth (8), Coulombe (8) and McCann. W_Devenski 1-0. L_Baker 3-1. Sv_Estévez (10). HRs_Los Angeles, Ohtani (10), Trout (10). Baltimore, Santander (7), Rutschman (7).
|Cleveland
|000
|010
|200
|—
|3
|7
|1
|Chicago
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|8
|1
Allen, Sandlin (6), Stephan (8), Clase (9) and Gallagher; Cease, Santos (7), Bummer (8), Crochet (9) and Zavala. W_Sandlin 2-1. L_Cease 2-3. Sv_Clase (15). HRs_Cleveland, Arias (2).
INTERLEAGUE
|Tampa Bay
|100
|001
|000
|—
|2
|6
|0
|New York
|100
|101
|00x
|—
|3
|8
|1
Bradley, Littell (6), Beeks (7), Kelley (8) and Bethancourt; Megill, B.Raley (7), Brigham (8), Robertson (9) and M.Pérez. W_Megill 5-2. L_Littell 0-1. Sv_Robertson (8). HRs_Tampa Bay, J.Lowe (10). New York, Alonso (16).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Washington
|000
|100
|020
|—
|3
|8
|1
|Miami
|011
|100
|11x
|—
|5
|9
|0
Williams, M.Thompson (7), E.Ramírez (8) and Ruiz; E.Pérez, Barnes (6), Okert (7), Brazoban (8), Floro (9) and Fortes. W_E.Pérez 1-0. L_Williams 1-2. Sv_Floro (4). HRs_Washington, Candelario (5). Miami, De La Cruz (4).
