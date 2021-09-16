AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Los Angeles
|020
|520
|000
|—
|9
|10
|1
|Chicago
|000
|001
|200
|—
|3
|9
|3
Cobb, J.Guerra (6), Herget (7), Mayers (8), O.Ortega (9) and Stassi; López, Fry (5), Burr (6), Ruiz (7), Hendriks (8), Wright (9), Gonzalez (9) and Collins. W_Cobb 8-3. L_López 3-3. HRs_Los Angeles, Rengifo (5), Rojas (5).
|Oakland
|004
|000
|003
|—
|7
|9
|0
|Kansas City
|200
|000
|000
|—
|2
|9
|1
Blackburn, D.Guerra (6), Chafin (8), Romo (9) and Murphy; Lynch, Payamps (3), Speier (5), Tapia (6), Staumont (8), Brentz (9), Zuber (9) and Rivero. W_Blackburn 1-2. L_Lynch 4-5. HRs_Kansas City, S.Perez (45).
|New York
|020
|000
|000
|0
|—
|2
|7
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|001
|001
|1
|—
|3
|10
|0
(10 innings)
Montgomery, A.Abreu (6), J.Rodríguez (7), Holmes (8), Holmes (9), Wa.Peralta (10) and Sánchez; Ellis, Abad (5), Tate (6), Greene (8), Sulser (9) and Wynns. W_Sulser 5-4. L_Wa.Peralta 5-4. HRs_New York, Gallo (35). Baltimore, Mountcastle (29).
|Detroit
|000
|010
|001
|—
|2
|6
|0
|Tampa Bay
|200
|012
|00x
|—
|5
|7
|0
Alexander, Carlton (6), Krol (7), Foley (8) and Garneau; Head, Enns (2), Feyereisen (6), Fairbanks (7), Conley (8), Chargois (9) and Zunino. W_Enns 2-0. L_Alexander 2-3. HRs_Detroit, Goodrum (7), Candelario (15). Tampa Bay, Díaz (11), Zunino (31).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|5
|1
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|6
|0
Mahle, Sims (7), Lorenzen (8), Givens (9) and Stephenson, Barnhart; Overton, Howard (4), Ponce (5), Shreve (8), S.Miller (9) and M.Perez. W_Mahle 12-5. L_Ponce 0-4. Sv_Givens (8).
|San Diego
|011
|020
|030
|—
|7
|14
|0
|San Francisco
|000
|001
|111
|—
|4
|12
|0
Johnson, Crismatt (2), Adams (6), Hudson (6), T.Hill (8), Pagán (8), Melancon (9) and Au.Nola; Gausman, Littell (6), Doval (7), Watson (8), Long (8) and Casali. W_Crismatt 3-1. L_Gausman 14-6. HRs_San Diego, Tatis Jr. (39). San Francisco, Longoria (13).
|Chicago
|007
|000
|100
|—
|8
|10
|1
|Philadelphia
|000
|703
|52x
|—
|17
|16
|0
Hendricks, Rucker (4), M.Rodríguez (6), Nance (6), Brothers (7), Maples (8) and Contreras, Romine; Bedrosian, Moore (2), Hammer (3), Rosso (3), Falter (5), Neris (6), Medina (8) and Realmuto, Knapp. W_Neris 3-6. L_M.Rodríguez 3-3. HRs_Chicago, Duffy (5), Contreras (19). Philadelphia, Harper (33).