AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Chicago
|300
|000
|000
|—
|3
|9
|0
|Texas
|011
|200
|01x
|—
|5
|8
|0
Toussaint, Bummer (6), Santos (8) and Grandal; Scherzer, Sborz (7), Chapman (8), W.Smith (9) and Garver. W_Scherzer 10-4. L_Toussaint 1-4. Sv_W.Smith (19). HRs_Texas, Garver (7), Semien (17).
INTERLEAGUE
|New York
|000
|000
|002
|—
|2
|5
|1
|Kansas City
|102
|000
|33x
|—
|9
|13
|0
Carrasco, Curtiss (7), J.Walker (8), Mendick (8) and Narváez; Singer, Heasley (9) and Fermin. W_Singer 7-8. L_Carrasco 3-6. HRs_New York, Lindor (22). Kansas City, Witt Jr. (19), Waters (6).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Philadelphia
|020
|000
|200
|—
|4
|6
|0
|Miami
|000
|100
|100
|—
|2
|7
|0
Lorenzen, Domínguez (9) and Realmuto; Cueto, Puk (7), Smeltzer (8) and Stallings, Fortes. W_Lorenzen 6-7. L_Cueto 0-3. Sv_Domínguez (2). HRs_Philadelphia, Realmuto (13). Miami, De La Cruz (15).
|Arizona
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|6
|0
|San Francisco
|000
|100
|00x
|—
|1
|2
|1
Pfaadt, Ginkel (8) and C.Kelly; Alexander, Beck (2), Manaea (6), Jackson (6), Ta.Rogers (8), Doval (9) and Bailey. W_Beck 3-0. L_Pfaadt 0-5. Sv_Doval (33). HRs_San Francisco, Wade Jr. (11).
