AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Minnesota
|000
|100
|010
|—
|2
|6
|1
|Tampa Bay
|000
|301
|00x
|—
|4
|4
|0
Ober, Jax (6), De León (7) and Vázquez; Chirinos, Diekman (6), Poche (8), Adam (9) and Bethancourt. W_Chirinos 3-1. L_Ober 3-3. Sv_Adam (10). HRs_Minnesota, Correa (7), M.Taylor (8). Tampa Bay, H.Ramírez (9).
|Chicago
|022
|000
|200
|—
|6
|8
|0
|New York
|020
|210
|000
|—
|5
|9
|1
Lynn, Santos (6), J.Kelly (7), R.López (8), Graveman (9) and Zavala; Severino, Cordero (6), W.Peralta (6), King (7), Kahnle (9) and Higashioka. W_Santos 2-0. L_King 1-2. Sv_Graveman (6). HRs_Chicago, Burger (13), Robert Jr. (14), Moncada (3), E.Jiménez (6). New York, Calhoun (4).
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|2
|0
|New York
|000
|210
|00x
|—
|3
|6
|1
Clevinger, Bummer (6), Crochet (8) and Grandal; Vásquez, Marinaccio (6), Holmes (9) and Trevino. W_Vásquez 1-1. L_Clevinger 3-4. Sv_Holmes (7). HRs_New York, Torres (10), McKinney (1).
|Houston
|020
|000
|000
|—
|2
|6
|1
|Toronto
|000
|030
|00x
|—
|3
|5
|1
F.Valdez, P.Maton (6), B.Abreu (7), R.Montero (8) and Maldonado; Berríos, García (7), E.Swanson (8), Romano (9) and Kirk. W_Berríos 6-4. L_F.Valdez 6-5. Sv_Romano (17). HRs_Houston, Bregman (9).
|Boston
|000
|011
|001
|—
|3
|8
|0
|Cleveland
|102
|005
|02x
|—
|10
|15
|0
Dermody, Kluber (5), Bernardino (8) and McGuire; Civale, Karinchak (6), De Los Santos (7), Curry (8) and Gallagher. W_Civale 2-1. L_Dermody 0-1. HRs_Boston, Casas (7). Cleveland, J.Ramírez (9), Brennan (4).
INTERLEAGUE
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|132
|—
|6
|10
|0
|Milwaukee
|300
|000
|000
|—
|3
|8
|1
Bradish, Baker (6), Akin (7), Cano (8), Bautista (9) and McCann; Rea, Peguero (6), Payamps (7), Strzelecki (8), Wilson (9) and Contreras. W_Akin 2-1. L_Strzelecki 3-5. Sv_Bautista (16). HRs_Baltimore, R.Urías (2), Henderson (7).
|Detroit
|000
|000
|011
|—
|2
|4
|1
|Philadelphia
|000
|001
|002
|—
|3
|6
|2
Holton, R.Olson (2), Shreve (7), Foley (8), Lange (9) and Haase; Wheeler, Domínguez (8), Kimbrel (9) and Realmuto. W_Kimbrel 4-1. L_Lange 3-2.
|Chicago
|010
|000
|000
|—
|1
|5
|2
|Los Angeles
|020
|001
|00x
|—
|3
|8
|0
Smyly, Merryweather (7), Alzolay (8) and Gomes; Detmers, Devenski (6), Soriano (8), Estévez (9) and Wallach. W_Detmers 1-5. L_Smyly 5-4. Sv_Estévez (16). HRs_Los Angeles, Adell (1).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Los Angeles
|003
|300
|000
|—
|6
|12
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|6
|0
Kershaw, Scott (8) and Barnes, W.Smith; Ashcraft, Cruz (3), Young (5), Salazar (6), Gibaut (8) and Casali. W_Kershaw 8-4. L_Ashcraft 3-5. HRs_Los Angeles, C.Taylor (10).
|San Francisco
|100
|002
|003
|—
|6
|9
|1
|Colorado
|400
|000
|000
|—
|4
|9
|1
Cobb, Ta.Rogers (6), Ty.Rogers (7), S.Alexander (8), Doval (9) and Sabol; C.Anderson, Carasiti (6), Bird (8), Johnson (9), Bard (9) and E.Díaz. W_S.Alexander 5-0. L_Johnson 0-3. Sv_Doval (16). HRs_San Francisco, T.Estrada (7), Conforto (12).
|New York
|051
|211
|000
|0
|—
|10
|14
|1
|Atlanta
|302
|011
|021
|3
|—
|13
|19
|0
(10 innings)
Verlander, Nogosek (4), Brigham (5), B.Raley (6), D.Smith (7), D.Robertson (8), Hunter (10) and Narváez; Strider, Tonkin (5), J.Jiménez (7), Chavez (9), Iglesias (10) and d'Arnaud. W_Iglesias 2-2. L_Hunter 0-1. HRs_New York, Nimmo (5), Álvarez (11). Atlanta, Riley (11), Ozuna (12), d'Arnaud (2), Arcia (5), Albies (14).
