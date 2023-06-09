AMERICAN LEAGUE

Minnesota000100010261
Tampa Bay00030100x440

Ober, Jax (6), De León (7) and Vázquez; Chirinos, Diekman (6), Poche (8), Adam (9) and Bethancourt. W_Chirinos 3-1. L_Ober 3-3. Sv_Adam (10). HRs_Minnesota, Correa (7), M.Taylor (8). Tampa Bay, H.Ramírez (9).

Chicago022000200680
New York020210000591

Lynn, Santos (6), J.Kelly (7), R.López (8), Graveman (9) and Zavala; Severino, Cordero (6), W.Peralta (6), King (7), Kahnle (9) and Higashioka. W_Santos 2-0. L_King 1-2. Sv_Graveman (6). HRs_Chicago, Burger (13), Robert Jr. (14), Moncada (3), E.Jiménez (6). New York, Calhoun (4).

Chicago000000000020
New York00021000x361

Clevinger, Bummer (6), Crochet (8) and Grandal; Vásquez, Marinaccio (6), Holmes (9) and Trevino. W_Vásquez 1-1. L_Clevinger 3-4. Sv_Holmes (7). HRs_New York, Torres (10), McKinney (1).

Houston020000000261
Toronto00003000x351

F.Valdez, P.Maton (6), B.Abreu (7), R.Montero (8) and Maldonado; Berríos, García (7), E.Swanson (8), Romano (9) and Kirk. W_Berríos 6-4. L_F.Valdez 6-5. Sv_Romano (17). HRs_Houston, Bregman (9).

Boston000011001380
Cleveland10200502x10150

Dermody, Kluber (5), Bernardino (8) and McGuire; Civale, Karinchak (6), De Los Santos (7), Curry (8) and Gallagher. W_Civale 2-1. L_Dermody 0-1. HRs_Boston, Casas (7). Cleveland, J.Ramírez (9), Brennan (4).

INTERLEAGUE

Baltimore0000001326100
Milwaukee300000000381

Bradish, Baker (6), Akin (7), Cano (8), Bautista (9) and McCann; Rea, Peguero (6), Payamps (7), Strzelecki (8), Wilson (9) and Contreras. W_Akin 2-1. L_Strzelecki 3-5. Sv_Bautista (16). HRs_Baltimore, R.Urías (2), Henderson (7).

Detroit000000011241
Philadelphia000001002362

Holton, R.Olson (2), Shreve (7), Foley (8), Lange (9) and Haase; Wheeler, Domínguez (8), Kimbrel (9) and Realmuto. W_Kimbrel 4-1. L_Lange 3-2.

Chicago010000000152
Los Angeles02000100x380

Smyly, Merryweather (7), Alzolay (8) and Gomes; Detmers, Devenski (6), Soriano (8), Estévez (9) and Wallach. W_Detmers 1-5. L_Smyly 5-4. Sv_Estévez (16). HRs_Los Angeles, Adell (1).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Los Angeles0033000006120
Cincinnati000000000060

Kershaw, Scott (8) and Barnes, W.Smith; Ashcraft, Cruz (3), Young (5), Salazar (6), Gibaut (8) and Casali. W_Kershaw 8-4. L_Ashcraft 3-5. HRs_Los Angeles, C.Taylor (10).

San Francisco100002003691
Colorado400000000491

Cobb, Ta.Rogers (6), Ty.Rogers (7), S.Alexander (8), Doval (9) and Sabol; C.Anderson, Carasiti (6), Bird (8), Johnson (9), Bard (9) and E.Díaz. W_S.Alexander 5-0. L_Johnson 0-3. Sv_Doval (16). HRs_San Francisco, T.Estrada (7), Conforto (12).

New York051211000010141
Atlanta302011021313190

(10 innings)

Verlander, Nogosek (4), Brigham (5), B.Raley (6), D.Smith (7), D.Robertson (8), Hunter (10) and Narváez; Strider, Tonkin (5), J.Jiménez (7), Chavez (9), Iglesias (10) and d'Arnaud. W_Iglesias 2-2. L_Hunter 0-1. HRs_New York, Nimmo (5), Álvarez (11). Atlanta, Riley (11), Ozuna (12), d'Arnaud (2), Arcia (5), Albies (14).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you