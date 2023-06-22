AMERICAN LEAGUE

Oakland000010000130
Cleveland00002004x660

Sears, Ríos (8) and Pérez; Allen, Sandlin (5), De Los Santos (7), Morgan (9) and Gallagher. W_Sandlin 3-3. L_Sears 1-5. HRs_Cleveland, Bell (7).

Boston000000000030
Minnesota22101000x6100

Garza, Walter (2), Jacques (8) and Wong; Ryan, and Jeffers. W_Ryan 8-4. L_Garza 0-2. HRs_Minnesota, Correa (10), Buxton (13).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Arizona100100300590
Washington001000002392

Henry, M.Castro (7), Chafin (8), Mantiply (9), McGough (9) and C.Kelly; Irvin, Weems (7), Abbott (8) and R.Adams. W_Henry 4-1. L_Irvin 1-4. Sv_McGough (5). HRs_Arizona, K.Marte (12). Washington, L.Thomas (12), R.Adams (3).

Atlanta0000000005570
Philadelphia0000000001140

(10 innings)

Elder, Minter (8), Iglesias (9), Anderson (10) and d'Arnaud; Aa.Nola, G.Soto (7), Alvarado (8), Kimbrel (9), Y.Marte (10) and Realmuto. W_Iglesias 3-2. L_Y.Marte 0-1. HRs_Atlanta, Ozuna (14).

San Diego30313000010110
San Francisco000000000030

Snell, García (7), Kerr (8) and G.Sánchez; Wood, Junis (4), Manaea (8), Villar (9) and Bailey, Sabol. W_Snell 4-6. L_Wood 2-2. HRs_San Diego, G.Sánchez (7), Machado (9), Kim (6).

