AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Oakland
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|3
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|020
|04x
|—
|6
|6
|0
Sears, Ríos (8) and Pérez; Allen, Sandlin (5), De Los Santos (7), Morgan (9) and Gallagher. W_Sandlin 3-3. L_Sears 1-5. HRs_Cleveland, Bell (7).
|Boston
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|3
|0
|Minnesota
|221
|010
|00x
|—
|6
|10
|0
Garza, Walter (2), Jacques (8) and Wong; Ryan, and Jeffers. W_Ryan 8-4. L_Garza 0-2. HRs_Minnesota, Correa (10), Buxton (13).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Arizona
|100
|100
|300
|—
|5
|9
|0
|Washington
|001
|000
|002
|—
|3
|9
|2
Henry, M.Castro (7), Chafin (8), Mantiply (9), McGough (9) and C.Kelly; Irvin, Weems (7), Abbott (8) and R.Adams. W_Henry 4-1. L_Irvin 1-4. Sv_McGough (5). HRs_Arizona, K.Marte (12). Washington, L.Thomas (12), R.Adams (3).
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|000
|5
|—
|5
|7
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|000
|1
|—
|1
|4
|0
(10 innings)
Elder, Minter (8), Iglesias (9), Anderson (10) and d'Arnaud; Aa.Nola, G.Soto (7), Alvarado (8), Kimbrel (9), Y.Marte (10) and Realmuto. W_Iglesias 3-2. L_Y.Marte 0-1. HRs_Atlanta, Ozuna (14).
|San Diego
|303
|130
|000
|—
|10
|11
|0
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|3
|0
Snell, García (7), Kerr (8) and G.Sánchez; Wood, Junis (4), Manaea (8), Villar (9) and Bailey, Sabol. W_Snell 4-6. L_Wood 2-2. HRs_San Diego, G.Sánchez (7), Machado (9), Kim (6).
