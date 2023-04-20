AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Minnesota
|000
|010
|202
|—
|5
|10
|0
|Boston
|106
|030
|01x
|—
|11
|14
|0
Maeda, Pagán (3), Alcala (4), Moran (7), W.Castro (8) and Vázquez; Houck, Ort (8), Brasier (9) and Wong. W_Houck 3-0. L_Maeda 0-3. HRs_Minnesota, W.Castro (1). Boston, Verdugo (2), Chang (2).
|Los Angeles
|000
|020
|100
|—
|3
|7
|0
|New York
|500
|000
|31x
|—
|9
|9
|0
Sandoval, Davidson (5), Herget (7), Loup (8) and O'Hoppe; Cortes, Marinaccio (7), W.Peralta (7), Hamilton (8), Weissert (9) and Trevino. W_Cortes 3-0. L_Sandoval 1-1.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|120
|—
|3
|8
|0
|Pittsburgh
|400
|000
|00x
|—
|4
|4
|1
Weaver, Young (7), Farmer (8) and T.Stephenson; Contreras, R.Stephenson (7), Holderman (8), Bednar (9) and Hedges. W_Contreras 2-1. L_Weaver 0-1. Sv_Bednar (6). HRs_Pittsburgh, Joe (2), Suwinski (5).
|Colorado
|200
|002
|001
|—
|5
|7
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|6
|0
Feltner, Lawrence (6), Johnson (9) and E.Díaz; Strahm, Bellatti (6), Brogdon (7), Ortiz (8) and Realmuto. W_Feltner 1-2. L_Strahm 1-2. HRs_Colorado, Cron (5).
|Los Angeles
|011
|000
|004
|—
|6
|9
|0
|Chicago
|010
|100
|000
|—
|2
|6
|1
Grove, Bickford (4), Bruihl (6), Almonte (7), Ferguson (8), Graterol (9) and Barnes, Wynns; Assad, Alzolay (4), Hughes (5), Rucker (7), Boxberger (8), Fulmer (9), Merryweather (9) and Barnhart. W_Ferguson 1-0. L_Fulmer 0-2. HRs_Los Angeles, Muncy (8), Outman (5). Chicago, Bellinger (4).
