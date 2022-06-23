AMERICAN LEAGUE

Cleveland000000000050
Minnesota00100000x150

Plesac, Stephan (7), E.De Los Santos (8) and Maile; Smeltzer, J.Smith (7), Duran (8), Thielbar (9) and G.Sánchez. W_Smeltzer 4-1. L_Plesac 2-5. Sv_Thielbar (1). HRs_Minnesota, Gordon (2).

Seattle000000002220
Oakland100000000150

Ray, Muñoz (7), D.Castillo (8), Sewald (9) and Torrens; Montas, Jackson (9), Puk (9) and Bethancourt. W_D.Castillo 4-1. L_Jackson 1-2. Sv_Sewald (5).

Houston3030000006111
New York300000004760

Valdez, Neris (7), R.Montero (8), Pressly (9), Stanek (9) and Maldonado; Taillon, Luetge (6), A.Abreu (8), M.Castro (9) and Trevino. W_M.Castro 4-0. L_Pressly 1-2. HRs_Houston, Bregman (9), Y.Alvarez (22). New York, Stanton (15), Hicks (3).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Colorado0020000002120
Miami01100001x391

Freeland, Colomé (8) and E.Díaz; Garrett, Pop (5), Bass (7), Okert (8), Scott (9) and Fortes. W_Okert 5-0. L_Colomé 2-2. Sv_Scott (7).

San Francisco0100120116140
Atlanta15010000x7100

Wood, Littell (2), J.García (5), Long (7) and Casali, Wynns; Wright, Chavez (6), W.Smith (8), Jansen (9) and d'Arnaud. W_Wright 8-4. L_Wood 5-6. Sv_Jansen (19). HRs_San Francisco, Slater (5), Pederson (16). Atlanta, D.Swanson (12).

Los Angeles01221111110161
Cincinnati0001004005130

Kershaw, Bickford (7), Almonte (7), Price (9) and Barnes; Greene, Hoffman (6), Cessa (7), Detwiler (8), Strickland (8), Warren (9) and Okey, A.Garcia. W_Kershaw 5-1. L_Greene 3-8. HRs_Los Angeles, Freeman (8), Bellinger (9), Muncy (5), W.Smith (10), T.Thompson (1). Cincinnati, Pham (10).

Chicago00200005007114
Pittsburgh1020120101890

(10 innings)

Steele, Wick (6), Martin (7), Robertson (8), Effross (9) and Wills.Contreras; Quintana, Crowe (7), Y.De Los Santos (8), Bednar (9), Stratton (10) and Heineman. W_Stratton 4-3. L_Effross 1-3. HRs_Pittsburgh, B.Reynolds (12), Hayes (3), Chavis (7).

St. Louis200011000470
Milwaukee10031001x682

Dak.Hudson, Fernández (5), Z.Thompson (7), VerHagen (8), Wittgren (8) and Herrera; Alexander, Boxberger (6), D.Williams (8), Hader (9) and Caratini. W_Alexander 2-0. L_Dak.Hudson 5-4. Sv_Hader (21). HRs_St. Louis, Nootbaar (2). Milwaukee, T.Taylor (8), Adames (15).

