AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|5
|0
|Minnesota
|001
|000
|00x
|—
|1
|5
|0
Plesac, Stephan (7), E.De Los Santos (8) and Maile; Smeltzer, J.Smith (7), Duran (8), Thielbar (9) and G.Sánchez. W_Smeltzer 4-1. L_Plesac 2-5. Sv_Thielbar (1). HRs_Minnesota, Gordon (2).
|Seattle
|000
|000
|002
|—
|2
|2
|0
|Oakland
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
|5
|0
Ray, Muñoz (7), D.Castillo (8), Sewald (9) and Torrens; Montas, Jackson (9), Puk (9) and Bethancourt. W_D.Castillo 4-1. L_Jackson 1-2. Sv_Sewald (5).
|Houston
|303
|000
|000
|—
|6
|11
|1
|New York
|300
|000
|004
|—
|7
|6
|0
Valdez, Neris (7), R.Montero (8), Pressly (9), Stanek (9) and Maldonado; Taillon, Luetge (6), A.Abreu (8), M.Castro (9) and Trevino. W_M.Castro 4-0. L_Pressly 1-2. HRs_Houston, Bregman (9), Y.Alvarez (22). New York, Stanton (15), Hicks (3).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Colorado
|002
|000
|000
|—
|2
|12
|0
|Miami
|011
|000
|01x
|—
|3
|9
|1
Freeland, Colomé (8) and E.Díaz; Garrett, Pop (5), Bass (7), Okert (8), Scott (9) and Fortes. W_Okert 5-0. L_Colomé 2-2. Sv_Scott (7).
|San Francisco
|010
|012
|011
|—
|6
|14
|0
|Atlanta
|150
|100
|00x
|—
|7
|10
|0
Wood, Littell (2), J.García (5), Long (7) and Casali, Wynns; Wright, Chavez (6), W.Smith (8), Jansen (9) and d'Arnaud. W_Wright 8-4. L_Wood 5-6. Sv_Jansen (19). HRs_San Francisco, Slater (5), Pederson (16). Atlanta, D.Swanson (12).
|Los Angeles
|012
|211
|111
|—
|10
|16
|1
|Cincinnati
|000
|100
|400
|—
|5
|13
|0
Kershaw, Bickford (7), Almonte (7), Price (9) and Barnes; Greene, Hoffman (6), Cessa (7), Detwiler (8), Strickland (8), Warren (9) and Okey, A.Garcia. W_Kershaw 5-1. L_Greene 3-8. HRs_Los Angeles, Freeman (8), Bellinger (9), Muncy (5), W.Smith (10), T.Thompson (1). Cincinnati, Pham (10).
|Chicago
|002
|000
|050
|0
|—
|7
|11
|4
|Pittsburgh
|102
|012
|010
|1
|—
|8
|9
|0
(10 innings)
Steele, Wick (6), Martin (7), Robertson (8), Effross (9) and Wills.Contreras; Quintana, Crowe (7), Y.De Los Santos (8), Bednar (9), Stratton (10) and Heineman. W_Stratton 4-3. L_Effross 1-3. HRs_Pittsburgh, B.Reynolds (12), Hayes (3), Chavis (7).
|St. Louis
|200
|011
|000
|—
|4
|7
|0
|Milwaukee
|100
|310
|01x
|—
|6
|8
|2
Dak.Hudson, Fernández (5), Z.Thompson (7), VerHagen (8), Wittgren (8) and Herrera; Alexander, Boxberger (6), D.Williams (8), Hader (9) and Caratini. W_Alexander 2-0. L_Dak.Hudson 5-4. Sv_Hader (21). HRs_St. Louis, Nootbaar (2). Milwaukee, T.Taylor (8), Adames (15).
