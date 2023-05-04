AMERICAN LEAGUE

Minnesota000001010005750
Chicago002000000001372

(12 innings)

P.López, Duran (8), J.López (9), Stewart (10), Pagán (11), Moran (12) and Vázquez, Jeffers; Giolito, R.López (8), Graveman (9), J.Lambert (10), Bummer (11), Colomé (12), S.Peralta (12) and Zavala, Grandal. W_Pagán 2-0. L_Colomé 0-1. HRs_Minnesota, Correa (4), Buxton (8). Chicago, Jiménez (4).

Baltimore23300002313100
Kansas City01321020110161

G.Rodriguez, Pérez (4), Baker (6), Coulombe (6), Cano (7), Bautista (9) and McCann; Lyles, Cox (6), Chapman (8), A.Garrett (8), Staumont (9) and Fermin. W_Cano 1-0. L_Chapman 1-2. HRs_Baltimore, Santander (3), Henderson (3). Kansas City, Fermin (1), Perez (6), Isbel (1).

INTERLEAGUE

Pittsburgh000000002240
Tampa Bay01010001x351

Velasquez, Hernandez (4), Underwood Jr. (5), Holderman (7), Stephenson (8) and Delay; Eflin, R.Thompson (8), Adam (9) and Bethancourt. W_Eflin 4-0. L_Velasquez 4-3. Sv_Adam (2). HRs_Tampa Bay, Walls (5), Arozarena (8), Y.Díaz (8).

New York000000000030
Detroit20000000x250

Verlander, Brigham (6), Leone (7), Dr.Smith (8) and Álvarez; E.Rodriguez, Lange (9) and Rogers. W_E.Rodriguez 3-2. L_Verlander 0-1. Sv_Lange (5). HRs_Detroit, Greene (3), Báez (2).

Los Angeles04610000011160
St. Louis2003020007101

Canning, Loup (6), Devenski (6), Davidson (8), Moore (9) and Thaiss; Flaherty, Woodford (3), Stratton (5), Romero (7), VerHagen (8) and Wills.Contreras. W_Canning 2-0. L_Flaherty 2-4. HRs_Los Angeles, Rengifo (2). St. Louis, Edman (5).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Chicago000000030360
Washington030000001460

Taillon, Assad (4), Boxberger (9) and Amaya; Corbin, Harvey (8), Finnegan (9) and Adams. W_Finnegan 1-1. L_Boxberger 0-1. HRs_Washington, Thomas (2), Call (3).

Milwaukee2000110026130
Colorado00000045x9110

Miley, Payamps (7), Strzelecki (8), T.Miller (8) and Caratini; Seabold, Mears (6), Hand (8), Johnson (9) and Serven, E.Díaz. W_Hand 1-1. L_Strzelecki 2-2. HRs_Milwaukee, Yelich (4), Tellez (9), T.Taylor (1).

