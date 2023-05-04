AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Minnesota
|000
|001
|010
|005
|—
|7
|5
|0
|Chicago
|002
|000
|000
|001
|—
|3
|7
|2
(12 innings)
P.López, Duran (8), J.López (9), Stewart (10), Pagán (11), Moran (12) and Vázquez, Jeffers; Giolito, R.López (8), Graveman (9), J.Lambert (10), Bummer (11), Colomé (12), S.Peralta (12) and Zavala, Grandal. W_Pagán 2-0. L_Colomé 0-1. HRs_Minnesota, Correa (4), Buxton (8). Chicago, Jiménez (4).
|Baltimore
|233
|000
|023
|—
|13
|10
|0
|Kansas City
|013
|210
|201
|—
|10
|16
|1
G.Rodriguez, Pérez (4), Baker (6), Coulombe (6), Cano (7), Bautista (9) and McCann; Lyles, Cox (6), Chapman (8), A.Garrett (8), Staumont (9) and Fermin. W_Cano 1-0. L_Chapman 1-2. HRs_Baltimore, Santander (3), Henderson (3). Kansas City, Fermin (1), Perez (6), Isbel (1).
INTERLEAGUE
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|002
|—
|2
|4
|0
|Tampa Bay
|010
|100
|01x
|—
|3
|5
|1
Velasquez, Hernandez (4), Underwood Jr. (5), Holderman (7), Stephenson (8) and Delay; Eflin, R.Thompson (8), Adam (9) and Bethancourt. W_Eflin 4-0. L_Velasquez 4-3. Sv_Adam (2). HRs_Tampa Bay, Walls (5), Arozarena (8), Y.Díaz (8).
|New York
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|3
|0
|Detroit
|200
|000
|00x
|—
|2
|5
|0
Verlander, Brigham (6), Leone (7), Dr.Smith (8) and Álvarez; E.Rodriguez, Lange (9) and Rogers. W_E.Rodriguez 3-2. L_Verlander 0-1. Sv_Lange (5). HRs_Detroit, Greene (3), Báez (2).
|Los Angeles
|046
|100
|000
|—
|11
|16
|0
|St. Louis
|200
|302
|000
|—
|7
|10
|1
Canning, Loup (6), Devenski (6), Davidson (8), Moore (9) and Thaiss; Flaherty, Woodford (3), Stratton (5), Romero (7), VerHagen (8) and Wills.Contreras. W_Canning 2-0. L_Flaherty 2-4. HRs_Los Angeles, Rengifo (2). St. Louis, Edman (5).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Chicago
|000
|000
|030
|—
|3
|6
|0
|Washington
|030
|000
|001
|—
|4
|6
|0
Taillon, Assad (4), Boxberger (9) and Amaya; Corbin, Harvey (8), Finnegan (9) and Adams. W_Finnegan 1-1. L_Boxberger 0-1. HRs_Washington, Thomas (2), Call (3).
|Milwaukee
|200
|011
|002
|—
|6
|13
|0
|Colorado
|000
|000
|45x
|—
|9
|11
|0
Miley, Payamps (7), Strzelecki (8), T.Miller (8) and Caratini; Seabold, Mears (6), Hand (8), Johnson (9) and Serven, E.Díaz. W_Hand 1-1. L_Strzelecki 2-2. HRs_Milwaukee, Yelich (4), Tellez (9), T.Taylor (1).
