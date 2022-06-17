AMERICAN LEAGUE

Oakland003001000482
Boston0010000203111

Blackburn, Puk (6), Jackson (7), Moll (8), D.Jiménez (8) and Bethancourt; R.Hill, Sawamura (6), Brasier (7), H.Robles (8), Danish (9) and Vázquez. W_Blackburn 6-2. L_R.Hill 2-4. Sv_D.Jiménez (11).

Baltimore10600021010130
Toronto000100010281

Wells, Vespi (7), Voth (8), Garcia (9) and Chirinos; Gausman, Phelps (3), Beasley (5), Gage (8) and Moreno. W_Wells 4-4. L_Gausman 5-6. HRs_Baltimore, Hays (9). Toronto, T.Hernández (5).

Tampa Bay000010000130
New York000001001240

Beeks, Wisler (3), Raley (5), R.Thompson (6), Adam (6), Poche (8), Armstrong (9) and Mejía; Schmidt, Weber (4), Marinaccio (7), M.King (9) and Trevino. W_M.King 4-1. L_Armstrong 0-1. HRs_Tampa Bay, Mejía (3). New York, Rizzo (16).

Texas000000003341
Detroit000001000180

M.Pérez, Santana (8), Barlow (9) and Heim; Brieske, Fulmer (8), G.Soto (9) and Haase. W_Santana 3-2. L_G.Soto 2-4. Sv_Barlow (12).

Los Angeles0020002004100
Seattle000000010140

Ohtani, Loup (7), Tepera (8), R.Iglesias (9) and Stassi; Kirby, Romo (7), Borucki (7), Festa (9) and Raleigh. W_Ohtani 5-4. L_Kirby 1-2. Sv_R.Iglesias (13). HRs_Los Angeles, Trout (18).

INTERLEAGUE

Cleveland030000100480
Colorado0000101002112

McKenzie, Shaw (7), Morgan (7), Clase (9) and Hedges; Kuhl, Gilbreath (6), Stephenson (8), Bird (9) and Serven. W_McKenzie 4-5. L_Kuhl 4-4. Sv_Clase (14).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

San Diego0301100106111
Chicago110000011470

Musgrove, L.García (8), Rogers (9) and Au.Nola; Swarmer, Effross (4), Hughes (5), Givens (6), Robertson (8), Norris (9) and Contreras. W_Musgrove 8-0. L_Swarmer 1-2. Sv_Rogers (20). HRs_San Diego, Mazara (1), Profar (8). Chicago, Morel (5).

Philadelphia00720001010110
Washington000100000152

Wheeler, Kelly (8), Alvarado (9) and Realmuto, Stubbs; Corbin, A.Machado (4), E.Ramírez (6), Garrett (7), Adrianza (9) and Ruiz. W_Wheeler 6-3. L_Corbin 3-9. HRs_Philadelphia, Schwarber (18), Y.Muñoz (1). Washington, Bell (8).

Milwaukee0004000004111
New York10012001x570

Ashby, Milner (5), Boxberger (7), Suter (8) and Narváez; Megill, Shreve (4), Lugo (6), D.Smith (8), Ed.Díaz (9) and Nido. W_D.Smith 1-1. L_Suter 1-1. Sv_Ed.Díaz (13). HRs_Milwaukee, Yelich (7). New York, Canha (5).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you