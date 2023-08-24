AMERICAN LEAGUE

Boston14600002417240
Houston0000100001101

Bello, Llovera (8) and Wong; France, Bielak (3), R.Montero (8), Maldonado (9) and Diaz. W_Bello 10-7. L_France 9-5. HRs_Boston, Verdugo (10), W.Abreu (1), Wong (8).

INTERLEAGUE

Los Angeles3001000206140
Cleveland100000000141

Kershaw, González (3), Varland (3), Brasier (5), Vesia (7), Graterol (8), Hudson (9) and W.Smith; Curry, Sandlin (3), Morgan (4), Karinchak (6), Herrin (7), De Los Santos (8), Hentges (9) and Haase. W_Varland 1-0. L_Curry 3-2. HRs_Cleveland, J.Ramírez (19).

Washington001000401690
New York1020000115121

Corbin, Harvey (7), Weems (8), Finnegan (8) and Adams; King, Middleton (3), Brito (5), Kahnle (7), A.Abreu (8), Holmes (9) and Higashioka, Rortvedt. W_Corbin 9-11. L_Kahnle 1-3. Sv_Finnegan (23). HRs_Washington, Call (7), Abrams (14). New York, Judge (28), Torres (20), Stanton (19).

Colorado000030000380
Tampa Bay01010102x580

Lambert, T.Doyle (6), Koch (7), Bruihl (8) and Wynns; Armstrong, Diekman (3), E.Ramírez (4), Adam (7), Fairbanks (9) and Pinto. W_Adam 4-2. L_Koch 2-2. Sv_Fairbanks (16). HRs_Colorado, Jones (13). Tampa Bay, Raley (18), Paredes (26), J.Lowe (17).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you