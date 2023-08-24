AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Boston
|146
|000
|024
|—
|17
|24
|0
|Houston
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|10
|1
Bello, Llovera (8) and Wong; France, Bielak (3), R.Montero (8), Maldonado (9) and Diaz. W_Bello 10-7. L_France 9-5. HRs_Boston, Verdugo (10), W.Abreu (1), Wong (8).
INTERLEAGUE
|Los Angeles
|300
|100
|020
|—
|6
|14
|0
|Cleveland
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
|4
|1
Kershaw, González (3), Varland (3), Brasier (5), Vesia (7), Graterol (8), Hudson (9) and W.Smith; Curry, Sandlin (3), Morgan (4), Karinchak (6), Herrin (7), De Los Santos (8), Hentges (9) and Haase. W_Varland 1-0. L_Curry 3-2. HRs_Cleveland, J.Ramírez (19).
|Washington
|001
|000
|401
|—
|6
|9
|0
|New York
|102
|000
|011
|—
|5
|12
|1
Corbin, Harvey (7), Weems (8), Finnegan (8) and Adams; King, Middleton (3), Brito (5), Kahnle (7), A.Abreu (8), Holmes (9) and Higashioka, Rortvedt. W_Corbin 9-11. L_Kahnle 1-3. Sv_Finnegan (23). HRs_Washington, Call (7), Abrams (14). New York, Judge (28), Torres (20), Stanton (19).
|Colorado
|000
|030
|000
|—
|3
|8
|0
|Tampa Bay
|010
|101
|02x
|—
|5
|8
|0
Lambert, T.Doyle (6), Koch (7), Bruihl (8) and Wynns; Armstrong, Diekman (3), E.Ramírez (4), Adam (7), Fairbanks (9) and Pinto. W_Adam 4-2. L_Koch 2-2. Sv_Fairbanks (16). HRs_Colorado, Jones (13). Tampa Bay, Raley (18), Paredes (26), J.Lowe (17).
