AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Chicago
|000
|100
|200
|—
|3
|8
|1
|Cleveland
|002
|011
|20x
|—
|6
|13
|2
Cease, Sousa (6), Graveman (7), Foster (7) and Grandal; Plesac, Stephan (7), Clase (9) and Hedges. W_Plesac 1-1. L_Cease 2-1. Sv_Clase (2). HRs_Cleveland, F.Reyes (1).
|New York
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|7
|0
|Detroit
|001
|000
|02x
|—
|3
|7
|0
Montgomery, M.Castro (7), Luetge (8) and Trevino, Higashioka; Pineda, J.Barnes (6), Wi.Peralta (7), Lange (8), Soto (8) and Haase. W_Pineda 1-0. L_Montgomery 0-1. Sv_Soto (3).
|Toronto
|002
|001
|000
|—
|3
|9
|0
|Boston
|000
|000
|002
|—
|2
|8
|0
Gausman, Romano (9) and Collins; Houck, Brasier (6), A.Davis (6), Sawamura (7), Valdez (9) and Vázquez. W_Gausman 1-1. L_Houck 1-1. Sv_Romano (7).
|Minnesota
|010
|000
|000
|—
|1
|8
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|3
|0
Ryan, Duran (7), J.Smith (8), Pagán (9) and Jeffers; Greinke, Speier (6), Clarke (7), Coleman (9) and Perez. W_Ryan 2-1. L_Greinke 0-1. Sv_Pagán (1).
|Baltimore
|000
|010
|210
|—
|4
|7
|0
|Oakland
|002
|020
|20x
|—
|6
|11
|1
Wells, Krehbiel (3), Akin (5), Tate (7), Lakins Sr. (8) and Bemboom; Blackburn, Moll (6), Grimm (6), Acevedo (7), Z.Jackson (8), D.Jiménez (9) and Murphy. W_Blackburn 2-0. L_Wells 0-2. Sv_D.Jiménez (2). HRs_Oakland, Pache (2), Murphy (3).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|San Francisco
|010
|000
|010
|—
|2
|4
|0
|New York
|122
|000
|01x
|—
|6
|12
|1
DeSclafani, Y.Marte (6), Beede (7) and Casali; Carrasco, Rodríguez (8), Díaz (9) and Nido. W_Carrasco 1-0. L_DeSclafani 0-1. HRs_San Francisco, Yastrzemski (1). New York, Lindor (4), Escobar (1).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.