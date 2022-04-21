AMERICAN LEAGUE

Chicago000100200381
Cleveland00201120x6132

Cease, Sousa (6), Graveman (7), Foster (7) and Grandal; Plesac, Stephan (7), Clase (9) and Hedges. W_Plesac 1-1. L_Cease 2-1. Sv_Clase (2). HRs_Cleveland, F.Reyes (1).

New York000000000070
Detroit00100002x370

Montgomery, M.Castro (7), Luetge (8) and Trevino, Higashioka; Pineda, J.Barnes (6), Wi.Peralta (7), Lange (8), Soto (8) and Haase. W_Pineda 1-0. L_Montgomery 0-1. Sv_Soto (3).

Toronto002001000390
Boston000000002280

Gausman, Romano (9) and Collins; Houck, Brasier (6), A.Davis (6), Sawamura (7), Valdez (9) and Vázquez. W_Gausman 1-1. L_Houck 1-1. Sv_Romano (7).

Minnesota010000000180
Kansas City000000000030

Ryan, Duran (7), J.Smith (8), Pagán (9) and Jeffers; Greinke, Speier (6), Clarke (7), Coleman (9) and Perez. W_Ryan 2-1. L_Greinke 0-1. Sv_Pagán (1).

Baltimore000010210470
Oakland00202020x6111

Wells, Krehbiel (3), Akin (5), Tate (7), Lakins Sr. (8) and Bemboom; Blackburn, Moll (6), Grimm (6), Acevedo (7), Z.Jackson (8), D.Jiménez (9) and Murphy. W_Blackburn 2-0. L_Wells 0-2. Sv_D.Jiménez (2). HRs_Oakland, Pache (2), Murphy (3).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

San Francisco010000010240
New York12200001x6121

DeSclafani, Y.Marte (6), Beede (7) and Casali; Carrasco, Rodríguez (8), Díaz (9) and Nido. W_Carrasco 1-0. L_DeSclafani 0-1. HRs_San Francisco, Yastrzemski (1). New York, Lindor (4), Escobar (1).

