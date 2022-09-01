AMERICAN LEAGUE

Seattle1023000017100
Detroit000000000042

Gilbert, Brash (7), Boyd (8), Murfee (9) and Casali; Rodriguez, Hill (5), Chafin (8), Cisnero (9) and Barnhart. W_Gilbert 11-5. L_Rodriguez 3-4. HRs_Seattle, Ju.Rodríguez (22), France (17).

Kansas City001000000180
Chicago00300202x7113

Mengden, Snider (3), Keller (4), Cuas (6), Misiewicz (7) and Perez; Cueto, López (6), Graveman (7), Diekman (8), Lambert (8), Foster (9) and Grandal. W_Cueto 7-6. L_Mengden 0-1. HRs_Chicago, Vaughn (15), Pollock (10).

Baltimore200100000372
Cleveland000000000020

Bradish, Pérez (8), Bautista (9) and Rutschman; Bieber, De Los Santos (8), Shaw (9) and Hedges, Maile. W_Bradish 3-5. L_Bieber 8-8. Sv_Bautista (11). HRs_Baltimore, Mullins (12), Santander (24), Mountcastle (19).

INTERLEAGUE

Oakland00001020025110
Washington10000011047111

(10 innings)

Waldichuk, Payamps (5), Moll (7), Puk (8), N.Ruiz (10) and Langeliers; Espino, Arano (6), McGee (7), Edwards Jr. (7), E.Ramírez (8), Finnegan (9), Harvey (10) and Adams. W_Harvey 1-0. L_N.Ruiz 0-1. HRs_Oakland, Langeliers (3). Washington, Meneses (7).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Los Angeles020000010360
New York10000220x560

Kershaw, C.Martin (6), Ferguson (7), Hembree (8) and Smith; Bassitt, T.May (7), Díaz (8), Ottavino (9) and McCann. W_Bassitt 12-7. L_C.Martin 4-1. Sv_Ottavino (3).

