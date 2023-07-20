INTERLEAGUE
|San Diego
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|6
|0
|Toronto
|010
|000
|12x
|—
|4
|9
|1
Snell, S.Wilson (6), L.García (7), Cosgrove (8), Jacob (8) and G.Sánchez; Bassitt, Mayza (7), Swanson (8), Romano (9) and Kirk. W_Bassitt 10-5. L_Snell 6-8. HRs_Toronto, Guerrero Jr. (15), Kirk (4).
|Chicago
|110
|004
|000
|—
|6
|9
|0
|New York
|000
|010
|010
|—
|2
|4
|1
Kopech, Bummer (6), Santos (8), Graveman (9) and Grandal; Quintana, Smith (6), Peterson (6), Leone (8), Gott (9) and Narváez. W_Kopech 4-8. L_Quintana 0-1. HRs_New York, Narváez (1).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Arizona
|000
|000
|410
|—
|5
|6
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|001
|24x
|—
|7
|8
|0
Gallen, Castro (8), K.Nelson (8) and Kelly; Strider, Heller (7), Yates (8), Iglesias (9) and d'Arnaud. W_Yates 4-0. L_Castro 5-4. Sv_Iglesias (17). HRs_Arizona, Canzone (1), Rivera (3), Carroll (19). Atlanta, Arcia (9), Olson (32), Riley (20).
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
|2
|0
|Cincinnati
|002
|210
|00x
|—
|5
|12
|0
Cobb, Junis (5), Llovera (8) and Bailey; Abbott, Law (9) and Maile. W_Abbott 5-2. L_Cobb 6-3. HRs_San Francisco, Flores (12). Cincinnati, Maile (4).
|Milwaukee
|003
|000
|100
|—
|4
|8
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|2
|0
Burnes, Uribe (9) and Caratini; T.Walker, Vasquez (7), Covey (8) and Stubbs. W_Burnes 9-5. L_T.Walker 11-4. HRs_Milwaukee, Yelich (14).
