INTERLEAGUE

San Diego000000000060
Toronto01000012x491

Snell, S.Wilson (6), L.García (7), Cosgrove (8), Jacob (8) and G.Sánchez; Bassitt, Mayza (7), Swanson (8), Romano (9) and Kirk. W_Bassitt 10-5. L_Snell 6-8. HRs_Toronto, Guerrero Jr. (15), Kirk (4).

Chicago110004000690
New York000010010241

Kopech, Bummer (6), Santos (8), Graveman (9) and Grandal; Quintana, Smith (6), Peterson (6), Leone (8), Gott (9) and Narváez. W_Kopech 4-8. L_Quintana 0-1. HRs_New York, Narváez (1).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Arizona000000410560
Atlanta00000124x780

Gallen, Castro (8), K.Nelson (8) and Kelly; Strider, Heller (7), Yates (8), Iglesias (9) and d'Arnaud. W_Yates 4-0. L_Castro 5-4. Sv_Iglesias (17). HRs_Arizona, Canzone (1), Rivera (3), Carroll (19). Atlanta, Arcia (9), Olson (32), Riley (20).

San Francisco000000001120
Cincinnati00221000x5120

Cobb, Junis (5), Llovera (8) and Bailey; Abbott, Law (9) and Maile. W_Abbott 5-2. L_Cobb 6-3. HRs_San Francisco, Flores (12). Cincinnati, Maile (4).

Milwaukee003000100480
Philadelphia000000000020

Burnes, Uribe (9) and Caratini; T.Walker, Vasquez (7), Covey (8) and Stubbs. W_Burnes 9-5. L_T.Walker 11-4. HRs_Milwaukee, Yelich (14).

