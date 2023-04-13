AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Oakland
|103
|210
|000
|—
|7
|9
|0
|Baltimore
|034
|000
|001
|—
|8
|12
|0
Oller, Martínez (3), Jiménez (7), Jackson (8), May (9) and Langeliers; Irvin, Voth (5), Baker (7), Coulombe (8), Bautista (9) and Rutschman. W_Bautista 1-1. L_May 2-2. HRs_Oakland, Rooker (3). Baltimore, Mountcastle (6), Rutschman (4).
|Boston
|100
|110
|000
|—
|3
|4
|0
|Tampa Bay
|100
|070
|10x
|—
|9
|10
|0
Kluber, Bleier (5), Crawford (6) and McGuire; Springs, Cleavinger (4), Kelly (4), Bristo (7) and Mejía. W_Kelly 1-0. L_Kluber 0-3. Sv_Bristo (1). HRs_Boston, Refsnyder (1). Tampa Bay, Y.Díaz (4), B.Lowe (5).
