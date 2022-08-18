AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Oakland
|000
|200
|100
|—
|3
|5
|1
|Texas
|020
|231
|02x
|—
|10
|10
|0
Logue, Tapia (5), Pruitt (8) and Langeliers; Dunning, B.Martin (7), Moore (8), Leclerc (9) and Heim. W_Dunning 3-6. L_Logue 3-7. HRs_Oakland, Neuse (4). Texas, Mathias (2), Lowe (17).
|Houston
|013
|602
|144
|—
|21
|25
|0
|Chicago
|000
|031
|100
|—
|5
|11
|1
Garcia, Maton (6), W.Smith (7), B.Abreu (8), R.Montero (9) and Vázquez; Giolito, Velasquez (4), Ruiz (7), Harrison (9) and Zavala. W_Garcia 10-8. L_Giolito 9-7. HRs_Houston, Mancini (14), Bregman (18), McCormick (12). Chicago, Moncada (7).
INTERLEAGUE
|Chicago
|000
|001
|020
|—
|3
|8
|2
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|020
|—
|2
|6
|1
Sampson, Newcomb (6), Uelmen (8), Hughes (9) and Contreras; Watkins, Krehbiel (6), Baker (8) and Rutschman. W_Sampson 1-3. L_Watkins 4-3. Sv_Hughes (1). HRs_Chicago, Contreras (17), Ortega (5).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Colorado
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|4
|0
|St. Louis
|325
|020
|10x
|—
|13
|15
|0
Senzatela, Gomber (2), Stephenson (5), Bird (7) and Nuñez; Wainwright, Cabrera (8), Stratton (9) and Molina. W_Wainwright 9-8. L_Senzatela 3-7. HRs_St. Louis, Pujols (11), Nootbaar (6).
|Los Angeles
|000
|003
|000
|—
|3
|6
|0
|Milwaukee
|102
|020
|00x
|—
|5
|6
|0
Heaney, Moronta (5), Price (6), Bickford (7), Vesia (8) and W.Smith; Burnes, Boxberger (6), Rogers (7), Bush (8), Williams (9) and Caratini. W_Burnes 9-5. L_Heaney 1-1. Sv_Williams (8). HRs_Milwaukee, McCutchen (13), Renfroe (21).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.