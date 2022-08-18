AMERICAN LEAGUE

Oakland000200100351
Texas02023102x10100

Logue, Tapia (5), Pruitt (8) and Langeliers; Dunning, B.Martin (7), Moore (8), Leclerc (9) and Heim. W_Dunning 3-6. L_Logue 3-7. HRs_Oakland, Neuse (4). Texas, Mathias (2), Lowe (17).

Houston01360214421250
Chicago0000311005111

Garcia, Maton (6), W.Smith (7), B.Abreu (8), R.Montero (9) and Vázquez; Giolito, Velasquez (4), Ruiz (7), Harrison (9) and Zavala. W_Garcia 10-8. L_Giolito 9-7. HRs_Houston, Mancini (14), Bregman (18), McCormick (12). Chicago, Moncada (7).

INTERLEAGUE

Chicago000001020382
Baltimore000000020261

Sampson, Newcomb (6), Uelmen (8), Hughes (9) and Contreras; Watkins, Krehbiel (6), Baker (8) and Rutschman. W_Sampson 1-3. L_Watkins 4-3. Sv_Hughes (1). HRs_Chicago, Contreras (17), Ortega (5).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Colorado000000000040
St. Louis32502010x13150

Senzatela, Gomber (2), Stephenson (5), Bird (7) and Nuñez; Wainwright, Cabrera (8), Stratton (9) and Molina. W_Wainwright 9-8. L_Senzatela 3-7. HRs_St. Louis, Pujols (11), Nootbaar (6).

Los Angeles000003000360
Milwaukee10202000x560

Heaney, Moronta (5), Price (6), Bickford (7), Vesia (8) and W.Smith; Burnes, Boxberger (6), Rogers (7), Bush (8), Williams (9) and Caratini. W_Burnes 9-5. L_Heaney 1-1. Sv_Williams (8). HRs_Milwaukee, McCutchen (13), Renfroe (21).

