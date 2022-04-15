AMERICAN LEAGUE

Oakland031110000691
Tampa Bay010000200361

Irvin, Acevedo (7), Puk (8), D.Jiménez (9) and Allen; Fleming, Springs (4), Sanders (5), Beeks (8) and Zunino. W_Irvin 1-1. L_Fleming 1-1. Sv_D.Jiménez (1). HRs_Tampa Bay, B.Lowe (3).

Seattle020000120571
Chicago000010000142

Gilbert, Muñoz (6), Steckenrider (7), Castillo (8), Sewald (9) and Raleigh; Lambert, Banks (4), Foster (6), Sousa (7), J.Ruiz (8), A.Severino (8) and McGuire. W_Gilbert 1-0. L_Lambert 0-1. HRs_Seattle, Kelenic (1), Raleigh (1), Haniger (3).

Toronto000000000051
New York00101001x381

Gausman, Mayza (6), Phelps (7), Merryweather (8) and Kirk; L.Severino, Luetge (6), M.Castro (7), Holmes (7), Green (8), A.Chapman (9), M.King (9) and Trevino. W_L.Severino 1-0. L_Gausman 0-1. Sv_M.King (1).

Los Angeles2000000215113
Texas04042000x10130

Ohtani, B.Moran (4), Barria (5) and Stassi; Dunning, J.King (4), Burke (6), G.Richards (8), B.Martin (9) and Heim. W_J.King 1-0. L_Ohtani 0-2. HRs_Los Angeles, Trout (2), Stassi (1). Texas, Heim (2), Seager (1).

Detroit020000200490
Kansas City000200000270

Mize, J.Jiménez (6), Lange (7), Fulmer (8), G.Soto (9) and Barnhart, Haase; Greinke, Snider (6), Brentz (7), Coleman (7), Clarke (8) and Perez. W_J.Jiménez 1-0. L_Brentz 0-2. Sv_G.Soto (2).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

St. Louis000000010150
Milwaukee11200100x592

Wainwright, VerHagen (5), Brooks (8) and Molina; Woodruff, Gott (6), Gustave (8) and Narváez. W_Woodruff 1-1. L_Wainwright 1-1. HRs_St. Louis, Edman (2). Milwaukee, Narváez (1).

Washington300010000481
Pittsburgh10401120x9141

Adon, Harvey (5), A.Machado (6), P.Murphy (7), Arano (8) and K.Ruiz; Brubaker, Banda (5), R.Contreras (6), Fletcher (9) and R.Pérez. W_R.Contreras 1-0. L_Adon 0-2. HRs_Pittsburgh, Vogelbach (1), Reynolds (2).

Philadelphia1000002003110
Miami00031000x460

Gibson, Bellatti (5), Norwood (6), Hand (7), Knebel (8) and Realmuto; Alcantara, Okert (7), Bass (7), Sulser (8), Bender (9) and Stallings. W_Alcantara 1-0. L_Gibson 1-1. Sv_Bender (2). HRs_Miami, Cooper (1).

Atlanta000000001163
San Diego32000223x12160

Morton, Newcomb (6), W.Smith (7), Thornburg (8) and d'Arnaud; Musgrove, Hill (7), Stammen (8), Avila (9) and Au.Nola. W_Musgrove 1-0. L_Morton 1-1. HRs_Atlanta, Albies (2). San Diego, Abrams (1), M.Machado (1).

Chicago3000020005101
Colorado0000200002102

Steele, Roberts (5), K.Thompson (5), Givens (9) and Gomes; Freeland, Goudeau (6), Lawrence (8), Kinley (9) and E.Díaz. W_K.Thompson 1-0. L_Freeland 0-2. Sv_Givens (1). HRs_Chicago, Schwindel (1).

Cincinnati000002100360
Los Angeles30000006x9140

Cessa, Sanmartin (2), Strickland (7), J.Wilson (7), Santillan (8), Hendrix (8) and Stephenson; Buehler, Price (6), Treinen (8), E.Phillips (9) and W.Smith. W_Treinen 1-1. L_J.Wilson 0-1. HRs_Cincinnati, Aquino (1), Drury (2). Los Angeles, W.Smith (1).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you