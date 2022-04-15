AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Oakland
|031
|110
|000
|—
|6
|9
|1
|Tampa Bay
|010
|000
|200
|—
|3
|6
|1
Irvin, Acevedo (7), Puk (8), D.Jiménez (9) and Allen; Fleming, Springs (4), Sanders (5), Beeks (8) and Zunino. W_Irvin 1-1. L_Fleming 1-1. Sv_D.Jiménez (1). HRs_Tampa Bay, B.Lowe (3).
|Seattle
|020
|000
|120
|—
|5
|7
|1
|Chicago
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|4
|2
Gilbert, Muñoz (6), Steckenrider (7), Castillo (8), Sewald (9) and Raleigh; Lambert, Banks (4), Foster (6), Sousa (7), J.Ruiz (8), A.Severino (8) and McGuire. W_Gilbert 1-0. L_Lambert 0-1. HRs_Seattle, Kelenic (1), Raleigh (1), Haniger (3).
|Toronto
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|5
|1
|New York
|001
|010
|01x
|—
|3
|8
|1
Gausman, Mayza (6), Phelps (7), Merryweather (8) and Kirk; L.Severino, Luetge (6), M.Castro (7), Holmes (7), Green (8), A.Chapman (9), M.King (9) and Trevino. W_L.Severino 1-0. L_Gausman 0-1. Sv_M.King (1).
|Los Angeles
|200
|000
|021
|—
|5
|11
|3
|Texas
|040
|420
|00x
|—
|10
|13
|0
Ohtani, B.Moran (4), Barria (5) and Stassi; Dunning, J.King (4), Burke (6), G.Richards (8), B.Martin (9) and Heim. W_J.King 1-0. L_Ohtani 0-2. HRs_Los Angeles, Trout (2), Stassi (1). Texas, Heim (2), Seager (1).
|Detroit
|020
|000
|200
|—
|4
|9
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|200
|000
|—
|2
|7
|0
Mize, J.Jiménez (6), Lange (7), Fulmer (8), G.Soto (9) and Barnhart, Haase; Greinke, Snider (6), Brentz (7), Coleman (7), Clarke (8) and Perez. W_J.Jiménez 1-0. L_Brentz 0-2. Sv_G.Soto (2).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|010
|—
|1
|5
|0
|Milwaukee
|112
|001
|00x
|—
|5
|9
|2
Wainwright, VerHagen (5), Brooks (8) and Molina; Woodruff, Gott (6), Gustave (8) and Narváez. W_Woodruff 1-1. L_Wainwright 1-1. HRs_St. Louis, Edman (2). Milwaukee, Narváez (1).
|Washington
|300
|010
|000
|—
|4
|8
|1
|Pittsburgh
|104
|011
|20x
|—
|9
|14
|1
Adon, Harvey (5), A.Machado (6), P.Murphy (7), Arano (8) and K.Ruiz; Brubaker, Banda (5), R.Contreras (6), Fletcher (9) and R.Pérez. W_R.Contreras 1-0. L_Adon 0-2. HRs_Pittsburgh, Vogelbach (1), Reynolds (2).
|Philadelphia
|100
|000
|200
|—
|3
|11
|0
|Miami
|000
|310
|00x
|—
|4
|6
|0
Gibson, Bellatti (5), Norwood (6), Hand (7), Knebel (8) and Realmuto; Alcantara, Okert (7), Bass (7), Sulser (8), Bender (9) and Stallings. W_Alcantara 1-0. L_Gibson 1-1. Sv_Bender (2). HRs_Miami, Cooper (1).
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
|6
|3
|San Diego
|320
|002
|23x
|—
|12
|16
|0
Morton, Newcomb (6), W.Smith (7), Thornburg (8) and d'Arnaud; Musgrove, Hill (7), Stammen (8), Avila (9) and Au.Nola. W_Musgrove 1-0. L_Morton 1-1. HRs_Atlanta, Albies (2). San Diego, Abrams (1), M.Machado (1).
|Chicago
|300
|002
|000
|—
|5
|10
|1
|Colorado
|000
|020
|000
|—
|2
|10
|2
Steele, Roberts (5), K.Thompson (5), Givens (9) and Gomes; Freeland, Goudeau (6), Lawrence (8), Kinley (9) and E.Díaz. W_K.Thompson 1-0. L_Freeland 0-2. Sv_Givens (1). HRs_Chicago, Schwindel (1).
|Cincinnati
|000
|002
|100
|—
|3
|6
|0
|Los Angeles
|300
|000
|06x
|—
|9
|14
|0
Cessa, Sanmartin (2), Strickland (7), J.Wilson (7), Santillan (8), Hendrix (8) and Stephenson; Buehler, Price (6), Treinen (8), E.Phillips (9) and W.Smith. W_Treinen 1-1. L_J.Wilson 0-1. HRs_Cincinnati, Aquino (1), Drury (2). Los Angeles, W.Smith (1).
