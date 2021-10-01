AMERICAN LEAGUE

Los Angeles5000100006120
Texas00302002x790

Cobb, Selman (6), Herget (7), A.Ramos (8) and Stassi; Otto, D.Anderson (3), B.Martin (6), Patton (7), J.Barlow (9) and Heim. W_Patton 2-2. L_Herget 2-3. Sv_J.Barlow (11). HRs_Texas, Peters (13), Ad.García (31).

Boston100000100251
Baltimore00300300x690

Pivetta, Brasier (5), G.Richards (6), Ottavino (7), M.Barnes (8) and Plawecki, Vázquez; Wells, Krehbiel (7), Tate (8), Sulser (9) and P.Severino. W_Wells 2-3. L_Pivetta 9-8. HRs_Boston, K.Hernández (19). Baltimore, Mountcastle (33).

New York100004001660
Toronto0100100002101

Kluber, King (5), L.Severino (7), Green (8), Chapman (9) and Higashioka; Ray, T.Richards (6), Pearson (7), Merryweather (9) and Kirk. W_King 2-4. L_Ray 13-7. HRs_New York, Judge (39), Rizzo (21), Torres (9), Gardner (10).

Tampa Bay000002000240
Houston00030000x371

McHugh, Yarbrough (2), Fairbanks (6), Feyereisen (7), Wisler (8) and Zunino, F.Mejía; McCullers Jr., Stanek (7), Graveman (8), Pressly (9) and Maldonado. W_McCullers Jr. 13-5. L_Yarbrough 9-7. Sv_Pressly (26). HRs_Tampa Bay, B.Lowe (36). Houston, Correa (25).

Detroit0014100311090
Minnesota1031011007100

Skubal, Hutchison (4), Funkhouser (6), Lange (7), Fulmer (9) and Garneau; Ryan, Vincent (5), Alcala (7), Garza Jr. (8), Thielbar (8), Barraclough (9) and Garver. W_Lange 1-3. L_Garza Jr. 1-4. Sv_Fulmer (13). HRs_Detroit, Goodrum (9), Schoop (22). Minnesota, Buxton (18), Donaldson (25), Rooker (9).

Cleveland002001201690
Kansas City0100000001102

Bieber, Allen (4), Hentges (7), Gose (8), Clase (9) and R.Pérez, Hedges; Zerpa, Coleman (6), Zuber (7), K.Zimmer (8) and Gallagher. W_Allen 2-7. L_Zerpa 0-1.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Milwaukee001200000390
St. Louis01100200x450

B.Anderson, M.Sánchez (6), Norris (7), Hader (8) and Narváez; J.Happ, Whitley (7), McFarland (8), L.García (9) and Knizner. W_J.Happ 10-8. L_M.Sánchez 2-1. Sv_L.García (2). HRs_Milwaukee, L.Urías (23). St. Louis, Carlson (18).

Chicago1600200009130
Pittsburgh000000000060

Steele, Brothers (8), Adam (9) and Wills.Contreras, Castillo; Yajure, T.Anderson (3), De Los Santos (8), S.Miller (9) and Stallings. W_Steele 4-4. L_Yajure 0-2. HRs_Chicago, R.Ortega (11), Alcántara (5).

Miami002100000361
New York01140006x12101

E.Cabrera, Guenther (4), Madero (4), León (8) and Fortes; R.Hill, Hand (6), M.Castro (7), May (8), Hembree (9) and McCann. W_R.Hill 7-8. L_Guenther 0-1. HRs_Miami, Brinson (9). New York, Alonso (37), Lindor (20).

Philadelphia000000210351
Atlanta10022000x560

Gibson, Brogdon (5), Alvarado (7), Coonrod (8) and Realmuto; I.Anderson, Minter (7), L.Jackson (8), W.Smith (9) and d'Arnaud. W_I.Anderson 9-5. L_Gibson 10-9. Sv_W.Smith (37). HRs_Philadelphia, McCutchen (26), Realmuto (17). Atlanta, Soler (26), Riley (33).

Arizona3000100004120
San Francisco1011100015100

Bumgarner, Poppen (6), N.Ramirez (7), Wendelken (8), Mantiply (9) and C.Kelly; Kazmir, K.Castro (1), Cueto (3), Littell (5), Leone (7), Álvarez (7), Ty.Rogers (8) and Posey. W_Ty.Rogers 7-1. L_Mantiply 0-3. HRs_San Francisco, Crawford (24).

San Diego010020000350
Los Angeles20020310x8110

Velasquez, T.Hill (5), S.Anderson (6), Adams (7) and Rivas; Gonsolin, Graterol (5), Knebel (6), J.Kelly (7), E.Phillips (8) and W.Smith. W_Knebel 4-0. L_Velasquez 3-9. HRs_San Diego, H.Kim (8), Tatis Jr. (42). Los Angeles, Betts (23), Seager (15), J.Turner (26), Pollock (20).

