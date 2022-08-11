AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Cleveland
|010
|110
|000
|1
|—
|4
|8
|0
|Detroit
|000
|001
|002
|0
|—
|3
|7
|3
(10 innings)
Plesac, Hentges (7), Stephan (8), De Los Santos (9), Shaw (10) and Maile; Hill, Cisnero (6), Foley (7), Vest (8), Castillo (9), Soto (10) and Barnhart, Haase. W_De Los Santos 3-0. L_Soto 2-7. Sv_Shaw (1). HRs_Cleveland, Kwan (3). Detroit, Báez (11).
|Texas
|000
|000
|021
|—
|3
|8
|0
|Houston
|030
|020
|20x
|—
|7
|10
|0
Ragans, King (5), Richards (7) and Heim; Valdez, Martinez (8), Montero (9) and Maldonado. W_Valdez 11-4. L_Ragans 0-1. HRs_Texas, Semien (17). Houston, Maldonado (12), Bregman (14).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Miami
|010
|002
|000
|—
|3
|7
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|7
|1
E.Cabrera, Okert (6), Floro (8), Scott (8) and Fortes; Gibson, Nelson (7), Knebel (8), Brogdon (9) and Stubbs. W_E.Cabrera 3-1. L_Gibson 7-5. Sv_Scott (16).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.