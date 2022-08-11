AMERICAN LEAGUE

Cleveland0101100001480
Detroit0000010020373

(10 innings)

Plesac, Hentges (7), Stephan (8), De Los Santos (9), Shaw (10) and Maile; Hill, Cisnero (6), Foley (7), Vest (8), Castillo (9), Soto (10) and Barnhart, Haase. W_De Los Santos 3-0. L_Soto 2-7. Sv_Shaw (1). HRs_Cleveland, Kwan (3). Detroit, Báez (11).

Texas000000021380
Houston03002020x7100

Ragans, King (5), Richards (7) and Heim; Valdez, Martinez (8), Montero (9) and Maldonado. W_Valdez 11-4. L_Ragans 0-1. HRs_Texas, Semien (17). Houston, Maldonado (12), Bregman (14).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Miami010002000370
Philadelphia000000000071

E.Cabrera, Okert (6), Floro (8), Scott (8) and Fortes; Gibson, Nelson (7), Knebel (8), Brogdon (9) and Stubbs. W_E.Cabrera 3-1. L_Gibson 7-5. Sv_Scott (16).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

