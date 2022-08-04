NATIONAL LEAGUE

Milwaukee0010200001470
Pittsburgh01000020025120

(10 innings)

Woodruff, Boxberger (7), Milner (8), Williams (9), Bush (10) and Caratini; Zach.Thompson, Stout (5), Ramirez (7), Holderman (8), Underwood Jr. (10) and Delay. W_Underwood Jr. 1-3. L_Bush 2-2. HRs_Milwaukee, Caratini (8), Brosseau (5).

Chicago100002000390
St. Louis000000301461

Stroman, Hughes (7), Uelmen (9) and Contreras; Mikolas, Naile (7), Gallegos (8), Helsley (9) and Knizner, Molina. W_Helsley 6-1. L_Uelmen 0-1. HRs_Chicago, Contreras (15). St. Louis, Gorman (12), Goldschmidt (26).

