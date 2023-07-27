AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Los Angeles
|010
|202
|010
|—
|6
|11
|0
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|1
|1
Ohtani, and Wallach; Lorenzen, Logue (6) and Haase. W_Ohtani 9-5. L_Lorenzen 5-7. HRs_Los Angeles, Ward (14).
|Los Angeles
|050
|201
|003
|—
|11
|13
|2
|Detroit
|002
|000
|110
|—
|4
|8
|1
Sandoval, Webb (6), Reyes (7), Weiss (8), Loup (8), Barría (9) and Thaiss; Manning, Wingenter (6), Shreve (8), White (9) and Rogers. W_Sandoval 6-7. L_Manning 3-2. HRs_Los Angeles, Ohtani (38), Escobar (5), Renfroe (16).
