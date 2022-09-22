AMERICAN LEAGUE

Los Angeles003000000380
Texas00100202x560

Lorenzen, Loup (6), Wantz (6), Quijada (8) and Suzuki; M.Pérez, J.Hernández (7), M.Moore (8), Leclerc (9) and Heim. W_M.Moore 5-2. L_Quijada 0-5. Sv_Leclerc (7). HRs_Texas, Seager (32).

Minnesota000001000120
Kansas City00111001x4100

Winder, Moran (7) and C.Hamilton; Heasley, Snider (7), C.Hernández (8), Keller (9) and Melendez. W_Heasley 4-8. L_Winder 4-5. Sv_Keller (1). HRs_Kansas City, Olivares (4), Waters (2).

Seattle3001031109110
Oakland005000000591

Kirby, Brash (3), Boyd (4), Sewald (6), D.Castillo (7), Murfee (8), Muñoz (9) and Raleigh; A.Martinez, Snead (6), Ruiz (6), Pruitt (8), Koenig (9) and Langeliers. W_Boyd 2-0. L_Snead 1-1. HRs_Seattle, Kelenic (5).

Houston000000000021
Baltimore02000000x270

Verlander, Stanek (7), W.Smith (8) and Vázquez; Bradish, Bautista (9) and Rutschman. W_Bradish 4-7. L_Verlander 17-4. Sv_Bautista (15).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

San Francisco1000011003100
Colorado0000000000100

Brebbia, Ty.Rogers (2), J.García (3), Cotton (5), Alexander (8), Doval (9) and Bart; Ureña, Lawrence (6), Estévez (8), C.Smith (9) and Serven. W_Cotton 3-2. L_Ureña 3-7. Sv_Doval (24). HRs_San Francisco, Yastrzemski (14).

St. Louis000010400582
San Diego110010010450

Flaherty, Matz (7), Helsley (8), Gallegos (9) and Knizner; Musgrove, Morejon (6), N.Martinez (7), Johnson (8), Hill (9) and Campusano. W_Flaherty 1-1. L_N.Martinez 4-4. Sv_Gallegos (14). HRs_St. Louis, Nootbaar (13), Donovan (5). San Diego, Profar (15), Machado (30).

Milwaukee020002010540
Cincinnati000001000141

Woodruff, Strzelecki (7), Bush (8), Cousins (9) and Narváez; Greene, Moreta (6), Kuhnel (7), Strickland (9) and Romine, Robinson. W_Woodruff 12-4. L_Greene 4-13. HRs_Milwaukee, Wong (15). Cincinnati, K.Farmer (13).

