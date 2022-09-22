AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Los Angeles
|003
|000
|000
|—
|3
|8
|0
|Texas
|001
|002
|02x
|—
|5
|6
|0
Lorenzen, Loup (6), Wantz (6), Quijada (8) and Suzuki; M.Pérez, J.Hernández (7), M.Moore (8), Leclerc (9) and Heim. W_M.Moore 5-2. L_Quijada 0-5. Sv_Leclerc (7). HRs_Texas, Seager (32).
|Minnesota
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|2
|0
|Kansas City
|001
|110
|01x
|—
|4
|10
|0
Winder, Moran (7) and C.Hamilton; Heasley, Snider (7), C.Hernández (8), Keller (9) and Melendez. W_Heasley 4-8. L_Winder 4-5. Sv_Keller (1). HRs_Kansas City, Olivares (4), Waters (2).
|Seattle
|300
|103
|110
|—
|9
|11
|0
|Oakland
|005
|000
|000
|—
|5
|9
|1
Kirby, Brash (3), Boyd (4), Sewald (6), D.Castillo (7), Murfee (8), Muñoz (9) and Raleigh; A.Martinez, Snead (6), Ruiz (6), Pruitt (8), Koenig (9) and Langeliers. W_Boyd 2-0. L_Snead 1-1. HRs_Seattle, Kelenic (5).
|Houston
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|2
|1
|Baltimore
|020
|000
|00x
|—
|2
|7
|0
Verlander, Stanek (7), W.Smith (8) and Vázquez; Bradish, Bautista (9) and Rutschman. W_Bradish 4-7. L_Verlander 17-4. Sv_Bautista (15).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|San Francisco
|100
|001
|100
|—
|3
|10
|0
|Colorado
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|10
|0
Brebbia, Ty.Rogers (2), J.García (3), Cotton (5), Alexander (8), Doval (9) and Bart; Ureña, Lawrence (6), Estévez (8), C.Smith (9) and Serven. W_Cotton 3-2. L_Ureña 3-7. Sv_Doval (24). HRs_San Francisco, Yastrzemski (14).
|St. Louis
|000
|010
|400
|—
|5
|8
|2
|San Diego
|110
|010
|010
|—
|4
|5
|0
Flaherty, Matz (7), Helsley (8), Gallegos (9) and Knizner; Musgrove, Morejon (6), N.Martinez (7), Johnson (8), Hill (9) and Campusano. W_Flaherty 1-1. L_N.Martinez 4-4. Sv_Gallegos (14). HRs_St. Louis, Nootbaar (13), Donovan (5). San Diego, Profar (15), Machado (30).
|Milwaukee
|020
|002
|010
|—
|5
|4
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|4
|1
Woodruff, Strzelecki (7), Bush (8), Cousins (9) and Narváez; Greene, Moreta (6), Kuhnel (7), Strickland (9) and Romine, Robinson. W_Woodruff 12-4. L_Greene 4-13. HRs_Milwaukee, Wong (15). Cincinnati, K.Farmer (13).
