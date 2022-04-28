AMERICAN LEAGUE

Baltimore0110000035145
New York00004114x10100

Zimmermann, Baker (5), Baumann (6), Fry (7) and Bemboom; Taillon, M.Castro (5), Wa.Peralta (6), Loáisiga (6), Green (8), Marinaccio (9), Luetge (9) and Higashioka. W_M.Castro 2-0. L_Zimmermann 1-1. HRs_New York, Judge (5).

Seattle100000000160
Tampa Bay01000010x271

Flexen, Castillo (7), Misiewicz (8) and Torrens; Springs, Adam (3), Beeks (5), Feyereisen (7), Poche (9), R.Thompson (9) and Pinto. W_Feyereisen 1-0. L_Flexen 1-3. Sv_R.Thompson (2).

Detroit0001000001114
Minnesota02004100x7110

Skubal, J.Barnes (6), Wi.Peralta (7), Jiménez (8) and Barnhart; Ober, Stashak (4), Duffey (6), Jax (7) and Jeffers. W_Stashak 1-0. L_Skubal 1-2. Sv_Jax (1).

Houston000000120330
Texas000000101250

Verlander, B.Taylor (8), Montero (9) and Maldonado; M.Pérez, Bush (8), J.King (9) and Garver. W_Verlander 2-1. L_Bush 0-1. Sv_Montero (1). HRs_Houston, Tucker (4). Texas, Seager (2).

Kansas City1000100003560
Chicago0000010100250

(10 innings)

B.Keller, Staumont (8), S.Barlow (9), Clarke (10) and Gallagher, S.Perez; Kopech, Banks (6), J.Ruiz (8), Bummer (9), Foster (10) and McGuire. W_S.Barlow 2-0. L_Bummer 0-1. Sv_Clarke (1). HRs_Chicago, Le.García (1).

Boston000000000041
Toronto00100000x160

Whitlock, Davis (4), Schreiber (4), Brasier (6), M.Barnes (7), H.Robles (8) and Vázquez; Manoah, Cimber (8), Romano (9) and Kirk. W_Manoah 4-0. L_Whitlock 1-1. Sv_Romano (9).

Cleveland000010000142
Los Angeles00300010x460

Quantrill, B.Shaw (7), Sandlin (8) and Hedges; Detmers, A.Bradley (6), Loup (7), Tepera (8), R.Iglesias (9) and Suzuki. W_Detmers 1-1. L_Quantrill 1-1. Sv_R.Iglesias (5). HRs_Cleveland, Hedges (2).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

San Diego1000041107113
Cincinnati000020210581

N.Martinez, Crismatt (6), T.Hill (7), Lu.García (7), Ta.Rogers (9) and Alfaro; Mahle, Santillan (6), Strickland (7), Moreta (8), Ar.Warren (8), B.Farmer (9) and Kolozsvary. W_N.Martinez 1-2. L_Mahle 1-3. Sv_Ta.Rogers (7).

Milwaukee100000002390
Pittsburgh000000200260

F.Peralta, Boxberger (7), Suter (7), Milner (8), Williams (9) and Jackson, Narváez; Quintana, Yajure (6), Hembree (7), Bednar (8), Stratton (9) and R.Pérez. W_Milner 2-0. L_Stratton 0-1. Sv_Williams (1). HRs_Milwaukee, McCutchen (1).

Colorado000000100152
Philadelphia01110040x741

Gomber, Kinley (7), Lawrence (7) and Nuñez, E.Díaz; Wheeler, Hand (7), Norwood (7), Bellatti (8), Jones (9) and Realmuto. W_Wheeler 1-3. L_Gomber 1-2. HRs_Philadelphia, Bohm (2).

Miami001000200351
Washington100000010242

Tr.Rogers, Bass (7), Bleier (8), C.Sulser (8) and Henry, Stallings; Corbin, Arano (7), Voth (8), J.Rogers (9) and Adams. W_Tr.Rogers 1-3. L_Corbin 0-4. Sv_C.Sulser (1).

