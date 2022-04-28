AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Baltimore
|011
|000
|003
|—
|5
|14
|5
|New York
|000
|041
|14x
|—
|10
|10
|0
Zimmermann, Baker (5), Baumann (6), Fry (7) and Bemboom; Taillon, M.Castro (5), Wa.Peralta (6), Loáisiga (6), Green (8), Marinaccio (9), Luetge (9) and Higashioka. W_M.Castro 2-0. L_Zimmermann 1-1. HRs_New York, Judge (5).
|Seattle
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
|6
|0
|Tampa Bay
|010
|000
|10x
|—
|2
|7
|1
Flexen, Castillo (7), Misiewicz (8) and Torrens; Springs, Adam (3), Beeks (5), Feyereisen (7), Poche (9), R.Thompson (9) and Pinto. W_Feyereisen 1-0. L_Flexen 1-3. Sv_R.Thompson (2).
|Detroit
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|11
|4
|Minnesota
|020
|041
|00x
|—
|7
|11
|0
Skubal, J.Barnes (6), Wi.Peralta (7), Jiménez (8) and Barnhart; Ober, Stashak (4), Duffey (6), Jax (7) and Jeffers. W_Stashak 1-0. L_Skubal 1-2. Sv_Jax (1).
|Houston
|000
|000
|120
|—
|3
|3
|0
|Texas
|000
|000
|101
|—
|2
|5
|0
Verlander, B.Taylor (8), Montero (9) and Maldonado; M.Pérez, Bush (8), J.King (9) and Garver. W_Verlander 2-1. L_Bush 0-1. Sv_Montero (1). HRs_Houston, Tucker (4). Texas, Seager (2).
|Kansas City
|100
|010
|000
|3
|—
|5
|6
|0
|Chicago
|000
|001
|010
|0
|—
|2
|5
|0
(10 innings)
B.Keller, Staumont (8), S.Barlow (9), Clarke (10) and Gallagher, S.Perez; Kopech, Banks (6), J.Ruiz (8), Bummer (9), Foster (10) and McGuire. W_S.Barlow 2-0. L_Bummer 0-1. Sv_Clarke (1). HRs_Chicago, Le.García (1).
|Boston
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|4
|1
|Toronto
|001
|000
|00x
|—
|1
|6
|0
Whitlock, Davis (4), Schreiber (4), Brasier (6), M.Barnes (7), H.Robles (8) and Vázquez; Manoah, Cimber (8), Romano (9) and Kirk. W_Manoah 4-0. L_Whitlock 1-1. Sv_Romano (9).
|Cleveland
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|4
|2
|Los Angeles
|003
|000
|10x
|—
|4
|6
|0
Quantrill, B.Shaw (7), Sandlin (8) and Hedges; Detmers, A.Bradley (6), Loup (7), Tepera (8), R.Iglesias (9) and Suzuki. W_Detmers 1-1. L_Quantrill 1-1. Sv_R.Iglesias (5). HRs_Cleveland, Hedges (2).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|San Diego
|100
|004
|110
|—
|7
|11
|3
|Cincinnati
|000
|020
|210
|—
|5
|8
|1
N.Martinez, Crismatt (6), T.Hill (7), Lu.García (7), Ta.Rogers (9) and Alfaro; Mahle, Santillan (6), Strickland (7), Moreta (8), Ar.Warren (8), B.Farmer (9) and Kolozsvary. W_N.Martinez 1-2. L_Mahle 1-3. Sv_Ta.Rogers (7).
|Milwaukee
|100
|000
|002
|—
|3
|9
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|200
|—
|2
|6
|0
F.Peralta, Boxberger (7), Suter (7), Milner (8), Williams (9) and Jackson, Narváez; Quintana, Yajure (6), Hembree (7), Bednar (8), Stratton (9) and R.Pérez. W_Milner 2-0. L_Stratton 0-1. Sv_Williams (1). HRs_Milwaukee, McCutchen (1).
|Colorado
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|5
|2
|Philadelphia
|011
|100
|40x
|—
|7
|4
|1
Gomber, Kinley (7), Lawrence (7) and Nuñez, E.Díaz; Wheeler, Hand (7), Norwood (7), Bellatti (8), Jones (9) and Realmuto. W_Wheeler 1-3. L_Gomber 1-2. HRs_Philadelphia, Bohm (2).
|Miami
|001
|000
|200
|—
|3
|5
|1
|Washington
|100
|000
|010
|—
|2
|4
|2
Tr.Rogers, Bass (7), Bleier (8), C.Sulser (8) and Henry, Stallings; Corbin, Arano (7), Voth (8), J.Rogers (9) and Adams. W_Tr.Rogers 1-3. L_Corbin 0-4. Sv_C.Sulser (1).
